Taiwan Smart Manufacturing Showcases Innovation and Collaboration at METALEX 2025

BANGKOK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan's Precision Machinery Research & Development Center (PMC) is leading five outstanding manufacturers to METALEX 2025 under the "TAIWAN SELECT" banner, showcasing cutting-edge technologies in automation, digital transformation, and precision engineering. With strong support from both government and industry, this initiative highlights Taiwan's leadership in smart manufacturing and its growing partnership with ASEAN industries.

Driving Smart Transformation for ASEAN

Event Information

Taiwan's precision machinery industry continues to push the boundaries of innovation, sustainability, and industrial integration. At METALEX 2025, visitors will experience how Taiwan Smart Manufacturing delivers solutions that combine intelligence, reliability, and performance—empowering factories in automotive, aerospace, and energy sectors toward smarter, greener production.

Five TAIWAN SELECT Innovators

Chi Zong introduces battery-powered hoists and portable winches that offer cordless mobility and safer lifting for construction, logistics, and EV manufacturing.

Kent Industrial presents high-precision surface grinding technology with automated stability and energy efficiency, achieving faster, cleaner, and more sustainable machining.

Palmary showcases CNC internal grinding solutions that deliver superior accuracy and finish through simultaneous rotation and grinding—ideal for molds and precision parts.

Quaser features 5-axis machining with flexible automation, enabling round-the-clock precision production for aerospace, medical, and semiconductor applications.

Sun Firm highlights heavy-duty CNC and vertical lathes with multi-axis control and live tooling, offering high rigidity and efficiency for large-scale industrial components.

Press Conference, Forum & Business Matching

The TAIWAN SELECT Press Conference, on November 19 (Wednesday) at 2:00 PM, Hall 102, Booth BM09, will unveil these innovations through live product presentations and networking opportunities.

The following day, the PMC Forum – "Shaping the Future of Smart Manufacturing" will bring together thought leaders from Tongtai, L.K. Machinery, and Palmary, sharing real-world insights into digitalization, sustainability, and Taiwan–Thailand collaboration.

Throughout the four-day exhibition, daily business matching sessions organized by PMC will connect ASEAN buyers with Taiwan's leading machinery suppliers.

Participants can also receive exclusive souvenirs and join daily lucky draws featuring a wide range of exciting prizes—celebrating innovation and strengthening connections between Taiwan and Thailand's manufacturing industries.

With innovation, precision, and partnership at its core, Taiwan Smart Manufacturing continues to shape the future of ASEAN industry—where ideas meet opportunity.

SOURCE Precision Machinery Research & Development Center (PMC)