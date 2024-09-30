Taiwan stages AAEA general assembly in Taipei

TAIPEI, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 general assembly of the Association of Asian Election Authorities got underway Sept. 11 in Taipei City, with representatives from member states discussing key electoral issues and sharing experience in addressing challenges.

Jointly organized by Taiwan's Central Election Commission and the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy, the two-day event also featured a seminar focusing on upholding election fairness and preventing misinformation and disinformation during elections. More than 100 representatives from home and abroad took part in person, including delegations from India, Indonesia, the Maldives, Mongolia, the Philippines and South Korea.

During his opening remarks, Premier Cho Jung-tai said democracy cannot be taken for granted and needs to be earned and maintained. This is especially true when the free world is facing threats from dictatorship, the premier added.

In order to have fair, just and open elections that truly reflect public opinion, Cho said it is important that the electoral process fully complies with democratic regulations and receives regulatory protection.

The premier said Taiwan is proud to be a true democratic country with an election system on a par with those of other major democracies. The country treasures this hard-earned accomplishment and is committed to standing with partners against authoritarian regimes, Cho added.

The government fully respects rights to free elections, Cho said, adding that Taiwan is willing to share its experience in achieving democracy with the rest of the world. It is hoped that the two-day event would enhance information sharing to demonstrate the potency of democracy, he said.

According to the CEC, as a founding member of the AAEA since 1998, Taiwan was elected to chair the organization and host the triennial gatherings in 2005 and 2008. During this year's assembly it was again elected to chair the AAEA.

