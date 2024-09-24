Taiwan Taitung showcase crafts in the FIND Design Fair Asia in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This news is by Art Ripples Project Office.

The Taitung County Government, under the theme of "Ripples of the Pacific" is leading a group of local Taitung craftsmen to exhibit again at the 2024 FIND Design Fair Asia.

2024 Ripples of the Pacific

The exhibition will be held in Singapore from September 26 to 28 at the Marina Bay Sands Convention Center Hall F - 1E20, showcasing a series of artistic craftsmanship from Taitung. The exhibition will feature five representative artists and six works from international resident artists, all of them are highlighting Taitung's unique Austronesian cultural crafts.

The opening and music performance is to be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, September 26, 2024, at Hall F Booth 1E20, Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Center. We invite Anu, the lead singer of Bisalzu Music group, to perform ancient Bunun chants that are sure to captivate the audience. If you're interested in art and culture, this exhibition is a must-see. It's an opportunity to witness a diverse range of art forms and crafts unique to Taitung, as well as performances by talented artists.

Magistrate of Taitung County, April Yao, has described Taitung as an irresistible destination with true beauty. The county has been recognized with numerous awards, including the Travelers Review Award for Most Hospitable Destination and City by Booking.com. Not only does Taitung County boast rich natural resources and a pristine environment, but it is also home to a unique indigenous culture that adds to its charm. Taitung's success stems from our deep understanding and promotion of Austronesian culture. Here, the integration of different ethnic groups' languages, arts, religions, traditional knowledge, food, and clothing has nurtured unique craft creations and contemporary designs.

The Taitung County Government, under the theme of "Ripples of the Pacific" to exhibit again at the 2024 FIND Design Fair Asia, which is considered the Asian version of "Salone del Mobile Milano". Through this international platform, we hope not only to showcase the rich achievements of Taitung's Austronesian cultural crafts, but also to initiate a dialogue and exchange with the world through Taitung's crafts and designs. This is not only an opportunity to promote Taitung's culture but also an important chance to deepen international understanding and awareness of the slow economy and Austronesian culture. We hope that through this exhibition, we can further promote cultural exchange and cooperation between Taitung and the international community, while enhancing Taitung's global image as the homeland of Austronesian culture.

This exhibition features five representative artisans selected from Taitung, Cottonhemp, Abus Bunun Traditional Weaving Workshop, Jiao, Chen, Shu-Yen, and Kuciling Katatepan. The exhibits cover a range of mediums including textiles, glass, bark, and intricate wood carvings. The artisans will also be present on-site to engage with international audiences.

In addition, the exhibition will also feature six international residency exchange works centered on Austronesian culture from this year. These include Taitung local artisans, Chang Chia-Hui, Wang Yu-Ching and Su Yu-Ting, as well as three international residency artisans from Thailand, Singapore, and Tonga. They are Thai contemporary jewelry artist Rudee Tancharoen, Singapore textiles artist Kelly Jin Mei, and Tongan tapa painting artist Tui Emma Gillies. The works on display include bark crafts, mixed media, ceramics, and metalwork.

The exhibition also invites Anu, the lead singer of Bisalzu Music group, to perform ancient Bunun chants on the opening day. Both the exhibits and activities echo the themes and characteristics of Pacific Island cultural crafts centered on Austronesian culture. We hope to share more of Taitung's charm on the international stage.

Exhibition information：

Date: 26 to 28 of September, 2024

Time: 26 and 27 of Sep. 10:00-18:00, 28 of Sep. 10:00-17:00

Location: FIND－DESIGN FAIR ASIA / Hall F – 1E20

LEVEL B2, MARINA BAY SANDS SINGAPORE

/ Hall F – 1E20 LEVEL B2, MARINA BAY SANDS Opening ceremony: 2pm , 26 of September

, 26 September Website: https://www.ttart-ripple.tw/

Facebook: https://reurl.cc/y6E6NO

SOURCE Art Ripples Project Office