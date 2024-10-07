Taiwan Tourism Administration Shines with Brand 3.0 Waves of Wonder in Australia and New Zealand

SINGAPORE, Oct. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan Tourism sees steady growth of visitors from Australia and New Zealand. Taiwan has witnessed a consistent month-on-month increase in visitors from Australia and New Zealand (AUNZ) between January and May 2024, with a total of 54,251 arrivals. This represents 96.79% of pre-pandemic levels during the same period in 2019.

Alishan

A growing interest in Taiwan among AUNZ travelers is evident, with a May 2024 report by Tourism Research Australia predicting outbound tourism spending by Australians to exceed AUD6 billion in 2024, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. Taiwan, with its natural beauty, diverse culture, convenient transportation, and friendly people, is becoming a top choice for AUNZ travellers resuming international travel.

Taiwan, jewel of East Asia, is a tapestry of rich cultures, mouth-watering cuisines and breathtaking landscapes, offering an unforgettable experience for travellers of all interests.

Discover Taipei, the dynamic capital, where modernity meets tradition. Ascend the iconic Taipei 101 for panoramic views, then stroll through historic Longshan Temple, the National Palace Museum, and Dadaocheng's ancient streets, uncovering centuries of history and spirituality amidst a treasure trove of Eastern artifacts.

Nature lovers will be enchanted by Taiwan's stunning landscape easily accessible by modern conveniences. Visit the magnificent Alishan renowned for its spectacular sunrises and sunsets. Or scale the East Coast's many hiking trails amidst mountains and valleys.

For sports enthusiasts, Taiwan's diverse outdoor activities will amaze you! From year-round surfing beaches to endurance-testing marathons, Taiwan is a hotspot for international events and will meet all your expectations for a sports vacation! Most importantly, in 2025, don't miss the chance to attend the World Masters Games in Taipei City, a major international event that combines sports and tourism. We invite everyone to join in this thrilling celebration.

Foodies will not be disappointed in Taiwan! Night markets dotted throughout the island for easy access to world-famous street foods like stinky tofu, oyster omelet and chicken cutlet. Bubble tea is ubiquitous in Taiwan as one will see. Taiwan's fine dining scene is also vibrant with Michelin-starred restaurants serving varied cuisines from traditional Taiwanese dishes to innovative fusion affairs. An experience not-to-be-missed for every gourmand.

To further promote Taiwan and attract more visitors, the Taiwan Tourism Administration, along with government agencies, travel agencies, airlines, and performing groups, embarked on a promotional tour in AUNZ in September. Three events were held in Melbourne, Brisbane, and Auckland and drew significant interest from local industry participants from AUNZ.

The events featured the new Taiwan Tourism Brand 3.0, "TAIWAN–Waves of Wonder," highlighting the island's year-round travel allure and vibrant energy. By combining a wide array of tourism products with captivating activities, the campaign seeks to accelerate bilateral exchanges and ignite a surge in visitors to Taiwan.

The events offered fantastic opportunity for AUNZ travel industry to meet with Taiwan's tourism promotion partners. For more information about Taiwan Tourism and partnership opportunities, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE Taiwan Tourism Administration, Singapore Office