Taiwanese Tech-Art Innovator Peppercorns Unveils Massive 360-Degree Immersive Installation at i Light Singapore 2026

Organized by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and presented by UOB, i Light Singapore is Asia's leading sustainable light festival. Responding to this year's theme, "Movement," Peppercorns has engineered a monumental circular screen spanning 10 meters in width. This massive structure transforms the invisible forces of nature—mountains, ocean tides, and wind—into a tangible spatial experience.

Between Mountains and Seas leverages advanced hardware-software integration and spatial audio-visual mapping to encapsulate the distinct island topography and coastal textures of Taiwan. While the physical structure remains untouched, the artwork invites audiences to walk along its circular trajectory. This movement creates a 360-degree immersive envelope, redefining the dynamic relationship between the human body, organic nature, and the highly urbanized cityscape of Marina Bay.

"For us, this installation is a continuous journey of creation and technological translation," said the core creative team at Peppercorns. "Bringing the organic landscapes of Taiwan into the commercial heart of Singapore creates a striking cyberpunk-like contrast. Every time we exhibit globally, the local skyline and the movement of the audience breathe new life into the spatial narrative. It is a true testament to how technology can carry and translate cultural and environmental memory."

This exhibition at i Light Singapore marks a significant milestone in Peppercorns' global footprint. It highlights the team's exceptional capability not only as digital artists but as primary creators and system integrators capable of executing complex, cross-border immersive projects that bridge technology, art, and urban spaces.

Exhibition Details

Event: i Light Singapore 2026

i Light Singapore 2026 Theme: Movement

Movement Artwork: Between Mountains and Seas

Artist / Integrator: Peppercorns Interactive Media Art (Taiwan)

Peppercorns Interactive Media Art (Taiwan) Dates: June 5 – June 28, 2026

June 5 – June 28, 2026 Locations: Marina Bay and Raffles Place, Singapore

Marina Bay and Raffles Place, Singapore Organized by: Urban Redevelopment Authority, Singapore

Urban Redevelopment Authority, Singapore Presented by: UOB

About Peppercorns Interactive Media Art



Peppercorns is a pioneering tech-art and interactive media studio based in Taiwan. Operating at the intersection of technology and art, the team acts as both primary creators and system integrators. By combining spatial computing, interactive design, and immersive storytelling, Peppercorns translates cultural content and environmental ethos into compelling physical experiences for global audiences.

Article source: https://i-news.com.tw/2026/06/307113

SOURCE i-news