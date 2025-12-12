Taiwan-Korea Startup Collaboration Accelerates as Startup Island TAIWAN Joins COMEUP 2025

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Startup Island TAIWAN, the national startup brand supported by Taiwan's National Development Council, has been invited by the Korea Startup Forum (KSF) to join COMEUP 2025, Korea's flagship global startup event. The invitation highlights increasing recognition of Taiwan's rising influence in Asia's innovation economy—driven by its AI capabilities, deep-tech talent base, and rapidly expanding startup ecosystem.

Taiwan, with a population of 23 million, now hosts more than 9,500 startups, forming one of the most concentrated innovation ecosystems in Asia. Startup investment in Taiwan has reached record highs since 2024: according to a 2025 report by the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research, over 70% of startup investment in Taiwan comes from corporates and CVCs. This corporate-driven funding landscape gives Taiwanese startups a distinctive advantage in commercialization and industry integration—qualities increasingly valued by Korean corporates and investors.

KSF, one of Korea's largest startup organization, invited Startup Island TAIWAN after identifying Taiwan as a strategically important partner for AI, semiconductor-adjacent technologies, and cross-border execution. Beyond Seoul, Startup Island TAIWAN has alsohas expanded working relations with Busan, Gyeonggi Province, and Jeju, building multi-city channels for accelerator cooperation, demo days, talent exchange, and investment dialogues. This growing geographic network positions Taiwan as one of Korea's most active regional partners in Asia.

This year's delegation features five Taiwanese startups whose business performance reflects a distinctly international footprint. Across the United States, Japan, and Southeast Asia, these companies have secured tangible commercial orders, built mature operational networks, and proven their ability to scale globally.

21st Fintech offers cross-border payments, fraud detection, and BNPL infrastructure across Japan and ASEAN—highly relevant to Korean corporates expanding into those regions.

SurveyCake provides enterprise-grade data insights used in 20+ countries, aligning with Korea's advancing SaaS and martech ecosystem.

Environmental and Human Technologies (MyComfyTech) delivers next-generation air filtration and AI sensing solutions suited for Korea's mobility hubs and ESG-driven industries.

Giftpack applies AI and emotional intelligence to personalized enterprise engagement, resonating strongly with Korea's dominant entertainment and consumer sectors.

On the deep-tech front, INFINITIX strengthens the technological bridge between the two markets. INFINITIX is a leader in enterprise-grade AI infrastructure management software. Its flagship product, AI-Stack, accelerates AI adoption and maximizes compute efficiency through three core modules. The Resource Management module applies proprietary GPU partitioning technology—compatible with both NVIDIA and AMD—to raise utilization from 20–30% to over 90%. The Model Deployment module incorporates Elastic Distributed Training (EDT) and Rapid Container Service (RCS), significantly shortening the cycle from model development to production. The newly released AI Cloud Service Solution (ixCSP) enables enterprises to monetize idle compute resources through commercial GaaS, MaaS, and TaaS offerings. Together, these capabilities transform AI infrastructure from a cost center into a sustainable, revenue-generating engine.

Startup Island TAIWAN's participation at COMEUP is accelerating a new phase of Taiwan–Korea accelerator and investment collaboration, with Korean organizers confirming 2026 programs centered on Taiwan-focused incubation and soft-landing. These initiatives give Korean corporates and VCs direct access to Taiwan's AI and semiconductor strengths and its proven global commercialization networks. As both ecosystems globalize, their complementary roles—Korea's corporate innovation and Taiwan's deep-tech and cross-border execution—make Taiwan an increasingly compelling destination for technology-driven investment and partnership.

SOURCE Startup Island TAIWAN