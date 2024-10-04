Taiwan's Anti-Cancer Expert "PELL" to Showcase Lentiviral Vector and CAR-T Manufacturing Capabilities at BioJapan 2024

TOKYO, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Pell BMT Ltd.", a pioneering force in CAR-T (Chimeric Antigen Receptor T Cells) cell therapies in Taiwan, will attend the prestigious BioJapan 2024 exhibition in Yokohama (October 9-11). This biotechnology exposition, established in 1986, has become a platform for innovation and collaboration within the global biotechnology industry.

Pell BMT Taipei Headquarters Building (Pioneering Cancer CAR-T Therapy in Taiwan)

As a member of the national team led by the Taiwanese government (BPIPO), Pell BMT Ltd. will present groundbreaking work in targeting lymphoma and solid tumors. The company's patented technologies have earned National Innovation Awards in 2020, 2021, and 2023 from the Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs. Pell anticipates receiving market authorization for its CD19 CAR-T therapy (PL001) for lymphoma soon, and also plans to initiate a clinical trial for a solid tumor-targeting product.

Pell's commitment to advancing cell therapies extends beyond its own pipeline. Its subsidiary company, Taiwan Cell Manufacturing Company Ltd. (tcmc) offers high-quality lentiviral vector and CAR-T contract services at its PIC/S GMP site. Since 2018, Pell's team has been developing and refining its manufacturing craftsmanship, and is pleased to provide reliable, high-quality, and cost-effective CDMO services to support clients from early research to commercial production.

Pell has also developed a range of patented innovations with strong market potential. These include:

Novel Peptide for Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA): This peptide alleviates pain, reduces RA severity, restores bone mineral density, and repairs RA-induced bone erosion. GrowMagic Haircare Products: Marketed by subsidiary Passion Ltd., this exclusive formula, patented in 11 countries, revitalizes hair roots, nourishes hair, and helps customers regain confidence.

Pell BMT was founded by Professor Steve Chen-Lung Lin, a leading authority in immunology and cell therapy with over 25 years of experience. Professor Lin holds a DPhil from Oxford University and served as a professor at Imperial College London. He has treated more than 80 patients with CAR-T therapy, contributing significantly to the advancement of this innovative treatment approach.

Pell is open to CDMO partnerships, B2B product co-development, B2C market channel expansion, and other collaborative opportunities. The company anticipates that the three-day exhibition will generate significant business opportunities for the future.

Let's meet Pell BMT (Booth B-56) at BioJapan 2024!

SOURCE PELL BMT