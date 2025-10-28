Taiwan's ASTER_Wise Smart Community Initiative Expands Global Reach to North America, Indonesia, and Thailand

Empowering Smart Living Worldwide with AI-Powered, Secure, and Immersive Community Solutions

BANGKOK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As smart cities and living thrive worldwide, Taiwan's TWOWAY Communications Inc. leads a strategic alliance of 13 pioneering Taiwanese firms to launch the global "ASTER_Wise Smart Community PLUS+" initiative. Centered on the proprietary ASTER_Wise brand, it targets North America, Indonesia, and Thailand with an integrated solution blending AI, cybersecurity, smart sensing, cloud platforms, and VR interaction for next-generation living.

Building on successful deployments in North America and Indonesia in 2023, ASTER_Wise has evolved from a device provider into a full-fledged smart community solution partner. Its offerings include AI image recognition, smart access control, license plate recognition, energy monitoring, remote healthcare, and centralized control platforms—empowering telcos, property managers, and developers in digital transformation.

Thailand, Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, is seeing a rapid rise in its middle class and government-driven smart city initiatives, making it a prime market for smart living. ASTER_Wise is collaborating with local telecom and property giants to accelerate market penetration through technology integration and co-branding strategies.

To enhance brand visibility and customer engagement, ASTER_Wise is rolling out diversified marketing campaigns including immersive VR smart community experiences, targeted social media outreach (LinkedIn, Instagram), international trade shows, and a high-profile collaboration with MLB's "Taiwan Day" to raise awareness of Taiwanese innovation in premium markets.

Additionally, ASTER_Wise has formed a strategic partnership with Thailand's ACI_Defence (a wholly owned subsidiary of TWOWAY Communications Inc.) to co-develop smart community systems based on intelligent security platforms, incorporating facial and license plate recognition alongside robust cybersecurity—key components in future urban infrastructure.

More than just a brand, ASTER_Wise symbolizes a global alliance for smart community innovation from Taiwan. Its PLUS+ marketing management platform provides distributors with instant access to promotional content, product data, customer feedback, and training resources, while AI-powered fleet management and chatbot services enhance operational efficiency and support.

Through the ASTER_Wise Smart Community PLUS+ plan, TWOWAY Communications Inc., with brand, solutions, and value as its core, is moving from "Made in Taiwan" to "Global Integration." This not only accelerates its own layout in the international market, but also opens a new chapter of globalization for Taiwan's smart living industry.

Contacts

PT. GLOBAL TWOWAY, Indonesia

Maurice Liu

T +62-61-29061524

[email protected]

ACI Communications (Thailand) Co. Ltd.

J.J. Lee

T +66-0-2690-6683

[email protected]

SOURCE TWOWAY Communications Inc.