Taiwan's Fintech Shines in Singapore! FinTechSpace Once Again Leads a Delegation to 2024 Singapore FinTech Festival

TAIPEI, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To enhance the integration of Taiwan's fintech industry with international markets, guided by the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) and organized by the Taiwan Financial Services Roundtable (TFSR), FinTechSpace, Taiwan's first one-stop fintech innovation accelerator, is leading a Taiwan fintech delegation to the largest fintech event in the world - Singapore FinTech Festival for the sixth consecutive year. The delegation this year is particularly noteworthy, featuring 11 selected fintech companies and 11 financial institutions, totaling nearly 70 representatives. FinTechSpace will hold a "Meet Taiwan FinTech Ecosystem" event for our delegation to showcase Taiwan's innovative capabilities and invite experts from Japan and Bahrain to exchange in Taiwan Pavilion.

Highlighting Diverse Competitive Advantages and Fostering Opportunities for International Collaboration

In response to global fintech trends, the Taiwan Pavilion (Booth No. 5K23) will focus on AI technology applications and fraud prevention this year. 11 Taiwanese fintech companies from various sectors will showcase their innovative technologies and solutions in a rotating format, organized into five categories and three major international presentations. This approach aims to create business opportunities and accelerate alignment with the global market. (Registration link：https://tally.so/r/wb8jpL )。The categories include:

RegTech: Authme Co., Ltd., HiTRUST Inc., ThinkCloud Technology Co., Ltd., and TOPPAN IDGATE Co., Ltd.

Authme Co., Ltd., HiTRUST Inc., ThinkCloud Technology Co., Ltd., and TOPPAN IDGATE Co., Ltd. InsurTech: Lydia AI and YunTan Technology

Lydia AI and YunTan Technology Wealth Management: Alpha Fintech and TradingValley

Alpha Fintech and TradingValley Enterprise Solutions: LIGHT MOMENTUM TECHNOLOGY CORP. and OneDegree Global

LIGHT MOMENTUM TECHNOLOGY CORP. and OneDegree Global Integration Platform: On-us Co., Ltd.

FinTechSpace is committed to advancing Taiwan's fintech industry and strengthening global connections. So far FinTechSpace has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with 16 fintech institutions across 12 countries. At the exhibition this year, FinTechSpace will hold two international exchanges events with Japan and Bahrain, supporting Taiwanese fintech companies in expanding into Southeast Asian and Middle Eastern markets and fostering deeper international collaboration.

Taiwan-Japan International Panel : Current Applications of Fintech and Future Prospects (11/7): Hosted by Takeshi Kito , co-founder and CEO of Elevandi Japan, this panel features representatives from major Taiwanese financial institutions, including Cathay United Bank, Hua Nan Commercial Bank, and KGI Financial Holding. The discussion will cover opportunities and challenges in entering Taiwan market and collaborating with Taiwanese financial institutions.

Hosted by , co-founder and CEO of Elevandi Japan, this panel features representatives from major Taiwanese financial institutions, including Cathay United Bank, Hua Nan Commercial Bank, and KGI Financial Holding. The discussion will cover opportunities and challenges in entering market and collaborating with Taiwanese financial institutions. Explore Middle East : New Opportunities & Markets (11/8): Fatima Almubbad, Heading Bahrain Economic Development Board ( Singapore and Southeast Asia ), will share the latest fintech trends in Bahrain . This session will offer real-time dialogue opportunities to explore potential avenues for Taiwanese companies to enter the Middle Eastern digital finance network.

Taiwan not only possesses mature R&D capabilities and government policy support but also serves as a significant hub for international companies entering the Asia-Pacific market. We look forward to attracting more global companies and innovative solutions to Taiwan, working together to explore future business opportunities and foster innovation in Taiwan's fintech industry.

About FinTechSpace

Established under the guidance of the Financial Supervisory Commission of Taiwan (FSC) and supported by the Taiwan Financial Services Roundtable, FinTechSpace was funded in 2018. Standing as a fintech hub, FinTechSpace has created a physical space and provided comprehensive support that brings together the entire fintech community, and acts as a vital link between Taiwan's fintech industry and the global market. For the latest updates and information, please refer to the FTS website link: https://www.fintechspace.com.tw/en

2024 Taiwan Pavilion List

Regtech

Authme: Authme is a leader in digital identity security, offering AI-powered solutions with advanced features like OCR, NFC chip reading, anti-forgery detection, and Face Recognition with Liveness Detection. Our Zero Trust Architecture integrates MFA and SSO for seamless access. HiTRUST: HiTRUST safeguard digital finance by advanced technology and services. It's Veri-id's leverages AI and device insight to detect online fraud, while VeriFIDO offers seamless passwordless authentication, making verification faster and more reliable. ThinkCloud Technology: As a leading cloud service provider in Taiwan , ThinkCloud Technology offers legally binding solutions such as SelfieSign, a video-based e-signature solution, and Face OTP, which adds up to three layers of security to one-time passwords, safeguarding transactions. TOPPAN IDGATE: TOPPAN IDGATE is a software company specializing in bank-grade security and robust authentication solutions. With extensive experience in the financial industry, we offer compliant digital identity verification solutions, including iDenFace, SoftToken, and MFA authentication.

Insurtech

Lydia AI: Lydia AI provides embedded financial solutions and digital health experiences through its risk scoring engine, optimizing insurance sales and underwriting processes. By integrating customer service and digital payments, it builds a health ecosystem. Utilizing external data for dynamic risk predictions, the company drives customer segmentation, product recommendations, and financial product innovation. YunTan Technology: YunTan Tech is a leading Fintech and Insurtech company in Taiwan , providing Ads and SaaS technology services to insurance companies. Its platform, e-Insure, is the largest online compliant insurance platform in Taiwan . It connects with over 10 domestic insurance companies and serves more than 240,000 insurance consumers.

Wealth Management

Alpha Fintech: Alpha Fintech is a leading wealth management tech firm, specializing in AI-driven robo-advisory. With patented innovations and cybersecurity certifications, Alpha integrates big data, AI, and machine learning to automate investment decisions, ensuring steady asset growth for clients. TradingValley: TradingValley is the first fintech company in Taiwan to combine AI and quantitative models, focusing on wealth management services. Its offerings include a B2C investment service, Growin, and an AI stock-mining tool.

Enterprise Solutions

Light Momentum Technology: Light Momentum Technology is transforming financial trading with advanced FPGA technology, combining Taiwan's semiconductor and FinTech expertise. LMTech's ultra-low latency FPGA chips and AI-driven applications significantly improve trading speed, achieving nanosecond-level execution to reduce slippage and price volatility. OneDegree Global: OneDegree Global has pioneered various innovative solutions in the fields of insurance, cybersecurity, and Web3. These include the modern insurance core system, IXT; the comprehensive cybersecurity assessment service, Cymetrics; and the Web3 risk intelligence and alerts platform, MAMORI.

Integration

On-us: On-us is a global B2B2C personalized e-voucher incentive platform leveraging FinTech and behavioral AI to enhance consumer engagement and unlock maximum value for all in our ecosystem. Through omni-channel APIs and data-driven campaigns, we help businesses to deepen customer relationships while maximizing ROI.

