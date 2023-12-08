Taiwan's Key Robotic Technologies Shine at iREX 2023 in Japan

Taiwan's International Trade Administration Leads Showcase of Advanced Robotics, Signaling New Phase in Intelligent Manufacturing

TOKYO, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst the burgeoning demand for robotics, artificial intelligence (AI) and automation technologies, the International Trade Administration, the administrative arm of Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), has initiated the Smart Machinery Overseas Promotion Program, primarily targeting the Japanese robotics market. The program is designed to enhance Taiwanese companies' capabilities in international marketing and their competitive edge in smart manufacturing. Under the aegis of the International Trade Administration, a delegation of five premier Taiwanese smart machinery manufacturers - TECHMAN, Touché Solutions, HIWIN, LIPS and Tricore – made their mark at the International Robot Exhibition 2023 (iREX 2023) in Tokyo. The event was a platform for highlighting their advancements in robotic technologies most notably in the areas of intelligent manufacturing, industrial robots and collaborative robots (cobots), as well as vision and system integration. Connected with a total of 92 Japanese buyers during the event, this has brought estimated business opportunities of USD8.38 million.

The lineup of guests in attendance include Chun-shou Lin (fourth from left), Director of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan, Sunny Chou(five from left), Assistant Vice President of PMC and Kou-I Szu (third from left), Chairman of TAIROA.

iREX 2023, commencing on November 29th, was a landmark event, featuring 654 companies and organizations spanning 3,508 booths and attracting over 148,125 professional buyers. This year's exhibition, significantly larger than its predecessors, provided an expansive platform for exhibitors to connect with potential clients.

Chun-shou Lin, director of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan, and Kou-I Szu, Chairman of the Taiwan Intelligent Automation and Robotics Association (TAIROA), delivered welcome speeches at iREX 2023. In his address, Mr. Lin underscored Taiwan's significant contribution to intelligent manufacturing, highlighting the region's extensive production- and service-related expertise. He pointed out that Taiwanese firms are adept at rapidly integrating information and adopting flexible production methods to provide customized intelligent solutions tailored to customer needs. Mr. Lin emphasized the enduring and important trade relationship between Taiwan and Japan. He noted that Taiwan's rapid advancement in sectors like information and communications technology (ICT), electronics and semiconductors, not only strengthens its global standing but also positions it as a strategic partner to Japan, building on complementary industrial synergies.

The Smart Machinery Overseas Promotion Program is an initiative launched by the International Trade Administration to aid Taiwan's smart machinery manufacturers in strengthening their competence in international marketing. Jointly executed by the Precision Machinery Research and Development Center (PMC) and TAIROA, the initiative features an integrated multi-faceted marketing strategy aimed at enhancing Taiwan's position in the global intelligent manufacturing sector and showcasing the region's intelligent manufacturing solutions and competitive edge to international buyers.

SOURCE TAIWAN AUTOMATION INTELLIGENCE AND ROBOTICS ASSOCIATION (TAIROA)