Taiwan's Largest Renewable Energy and Net-Zero Exhibitions Return This October

Registration Now Open for 2026 Net-Zero Taiwan and Energy Taiwan

TAIPEI, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Net-Zero Taiwan and Energy Taiwan—Taiwan's largest renewable energy and net-zero exhibitions—will take place from October 14-16, 2026, at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 (TaiNEX 1). Co-organized by TAITRA and GESA (Green Energy and Sustainability Alliance) under SEMI, the exhibitions will bring together the latest energy technologies, decarbonization solutions, and industry trends, creating an important platform for companies to keep pace with market developments, expand partnerships, and explore international business opportunities. Online pre-registration for visitors is open now.

Visitor Online Registration for Net-Zero Taiwan & Energy Taiwan is Now Open

Net-Zero Taiwan: Moving from Planning to Action on the Net-Zero Transition

As the global push toward net zero accelerates, decarbonization has become a core factor in competitiveness. According to the latest trend report released by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in April 2026, a growing number of companies are incorporating carbon reduction into their operational decisions and long-term development blueprints, taking concrete action to strengthen supply chain resilience, reduce operational risk, and enhance competitiveness in international markets. Among the many pathways to decarbonization, "deep energy saving" stands out for its relatively low investment cost and significant results, making it a preferred option for companies pursuing carbon reduction and sustainability.

In response to strong industry demand for net-zero solutions, Net-Zero Taiwan will bring together numerous leading companies showcasing key technologies and services essential to corporate transformation, including CBAM response strategies, deep energy saving, carbon management and applications, renewable energy trading, green finance, the circular economy, and inspection and verification—creating a one-stop platform for net-zero solution exchange. Through forward-looking technology demonstrations, practical case sharing, and cross-sector dialogue, the exhibition will help companies chart their transformation path and accelerate sustainability action.

Energy Taiwan: Four Key Exhibition Areas Presenting the Full Energy Transition Supply Chain

As AI applications advance rapidly and digitalization continues to progress, global electricity demand keeps rising, making the energy transition a critical issue for countries seeking to strengthen power supply resilience and industrial competitiveness. According to the latest electricity market report from the International Energy Agency (IEA), global electricity demand is projected to grow at an average annual rate of 3.6% between 2026 and 2030—about 50% higher than the average growth rate of the past decade. In response to shifting global energy structures and rising industrial electricity demand, the government is also actively advancing the energy transition, coordinating efforts across four fronts—Diversified Green Energy, Deep Energy Saving, Technical Power Storage and Resilient Power Grid—to accelerate renewable energy development and improve power supply resilience and energy security.

As an important exchange platform for Taiwan's renewable energy industry, this year's Energy Taiwan will feature four key exhibition areas—PV, Wind Energy, Smart Storage, and Emerging Power—covering components, equipment and materials, inspection and verification, system integration, operations and maintenance, and green leadership talent certification and training, offering a comprehensive view of the renewable energy supply chain's achievements. The Emerging Power area will further showcase emerging energy technologies such as hydrogen, geothermal, small hydropower, ocean energy, and biomass energy, reflecting the trend toward a more diversified energy mix and helping companies explore new directions for low-carbon transformation and tap into future opportunities in the green energy market.

Expo Forums to Focus on Key Issues, Exploring New Pathways to Net Zero

This year's event will also feature a series of Expo forums covering popular topics such as net-zero action, AI-driven energy transition, biodiversity, and corporate sustainability governance, inviting industry leaders and experts to share the latest trends and practical experience and creating an important venue for forward-looking insight and collaboration. Among them, the Net-Zero Action Forum will echo this year's exhibition theme, "Net-Zero in Action," focusing on five key issues: global sustainable finance, raising supply chain standards, AI computing power, energy transition, and carbon data governance—helping companies grasp emerging trends, identify potential risks, and strengthen resilience and market competitiveness from strategic planning through to implementation.

In addition, a series of events including the Sustainability Awards and business matchmaking sessions will be held during the exhibition. Through the demonstration of sustainable innovation achievements and an on-site voting mechanism, these events aim to raise public awareness of and engagement with sustainability issues. The business matchmaking sessions will also connect buyers and suppliers from Taiwan and abroad, promoting cross-sector collaboration and business opportunities to help companies expand into new markets. Industry professionals are welcome to register to attend. For more information and registration, please visit: https://www.energytaiwan.com.tw/en/register-pro-visitor/index.html.

2026 Net-Zero Taiwan & Energy Taiwan

Website: https://www.energytaiwan.com.tw/en/index.html

Fact Sheet: https://www.energytaiwan.com.tw/en/menu/B3D88B5F64327C47D0636733C6861689/info.html

2025 Show Video: https://youtu.be/TpvVAu2cyss?si=kEUY0Mc9nBTUH8A8

SOURCE Net-Zero Taiwan & Energy Taiwan; TAITRA