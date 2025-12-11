Taiwan's Megago Tech Accelerates Smart Farming Innovation in Japan with Autonomous Technologies

TAICHUNG, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Japan enters a super-aged society, the agricultural sector is facing a serious decline in its workforce. To address the issue of labor shortages in agriculture, Taiwan-based Megago Tech has leveraged its extensive experience in autonomous driving technology to introduce vehicle autonomy and green energy applications into smart farming. The company developed an Intelligent Autonomous Electric Mower, upgrading traditional mowers with smart automation. The mower operates without human intervention, significantly reducing time and labor costs while efficiently completing large-scale mowing tasks.

Intelligent Autonomous Electric Mower by Megago Tech

Megago Tech recently showcased this innovation at J-AGRI TOKYO 2025. The exhibited Intelligent Autonomous Electric Mower features autonomous navigation, environmental sensing, and smart charging capabilities. Its self-driving navigation system integrates Electric Power Steering (EPS), GPS, and multi-sensor positioning technologies, enabling it to plan routes and complete large mowing operations autonomously. Equipped with LiDAR-based environmental sensing and obstacle avoidance, the mower can identify obstacles in real time and adjust its path to ensure operational safety. In addition, it comes with a remote management and data platform that allows users to monitor work areas, progress, and power usage, further enhancing operational efficiency.

With years of dedication to autonomous driving technology, Megago Tech has accumulated extensive R&D experience in smart driving systems. The company focuses on EPS integration and continues to develop customized applications such as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). By combining sensors, radars, cameras, and AI algorithms, these solutions enable real-time environmental awareness, helping reduce driving risks and enhance safety across transportation sectors including buses, coaches, logistics vehicles, and electric vessels. In recent years, Megago Tech has extended its autonomous technology to agricultural applications, offering customized steering control systems for tractors, transport vehicles, rice harvesters, and other machinery requiring precise maneuvering.

Looking ahead, Megago Tech will continue advancing smart agriculture technologies with autonomous driving as its core, promoting automation and intelligence across farming operations. Beyond addressing Japan's agricultural labor shortages, the integration of autonomous navigation and intelligent sensing enhances efficiency, precision, and safety, while reducing manual workload. Guided by the vision of "Smart Driving for Sustainability," Megago Tech aims to create a comprehensive smart agriculture ecosystem that connects field operations with agricultural logistics—driving the industry toward a greener, smarter, and net-zero future.

Megago Tech： https://www.megago.com.tw/

Product Video： https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VzeopW-Bv7A

SOURCE Megago Tech