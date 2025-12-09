Taiwan's No.1 AI Energy Control SaaS Drives Renewable Energy Integration at Japanese Chemical Plant

TOKYO, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As corporate ESG initiatives gain momentum, a Japanese chemical plant has been advancing renewable energy utilization with the goals of reducing environmental impact and strengthening business continuity. The plant partnered with EPC contractor LINET Corporation and thingnario Co. Ltd. to deploy nearly 800 kW of solar PV along with a 100 kW / 200 kWh battery energy storage system.

thingnario Energy Management System (EnMS)

Because solar output fluctuates with weather conditions and reverse-power-flow constraints can arise, optimal battery control becomes essential. In chemical plants where safety and the continuous operation of critical equipment are top priorities—especially during emergencies—fast and reliable energy management is crucial.

The plant adopted thingnario's battery control system, its Energy Management System (EnMS), which uses AIoT-based real-time analysis of generation, load, and battery conditions to automate optimal charging and discharging. This approach successfully reduced surplus-energy loss and improved renewable-energy utilization. In situations where blackout risk increases, the system can switch to disaster-response mode with a single click, ensuring that necessary power is secured immediately and contributing to stronger BCP resilience.

This initiative showcases how smart-energy technologies can enhance the resilience and sustainability of industrial facilities.

