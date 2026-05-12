Taiwan's Research Excellence Shines at Edison Awards with 16 Wins

TAIPEI, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) of Taiwan today (May 12) announced Taiwan's results at the 2026 Edison Awards, marking another landmark year for the country at what is widely regarded as "the Oscars of Innovation." In total, Taiwan received 16 awards this year, joining other winners including Dell, Medtronic, and Dow.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) announced that Taiwan received 16 awards at the 2026 Edison Awards, marking another milestone for the country at the global stage widely known as “the Oscars of Innovation.” (PRNewsfoto/Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA))

MOEA-affiliated research institutions took home three gold, six silver, and three bronze awards. Winners included the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), the Metal Industries Research & Development Centre (MIRDC), and the Taiwan Textile Research Institute (TTRI). The awarded technologies have been commercialized through partnerships with companies such as Mizuno and Sangtech Lab, helping accelerate industry transformation.

ITRI claimed three gold and two silver awards. Its LigamiX™, co-developed with TTRI, earned a gold award for addressing long-standing limitations of conventional artificial ligaments, including poor biocompatibility, inflammation and rejection risks, and material degradation that can lead to breakage. Combining polymer-bioceramic composite fibers with a porous bionic textile structure, the technology delivers up to three times the strength of commercially available products while promoting bone regeneration and tissue adherence. Through collaboration with traditional textile manufacturers, ITRI transformed a textile material originally worth less than US$1 into an artificial ligament commanding a unit price of US$2,500.

Another gold winner, Prognosis Monitoring System (PMS), addresses the costly risks of sudden production line failures that lead to product loss and unplanned downtime. Using AI to continuously monitor equipment conditions and predict anomalies before failure, PMS significantly reduces unexpected shutdowns. In a single instance during semiconductor manufacturing, the system prevented an estimated loss of US$5 million. The technology has since expanded into industries including machine tools, energy, and petrochemicals.

Also earning gold, Sustainable Pavement Material Recycling introduces a first-of-its-kind asphalt–aggregate separation process that resolves the longstanding disposal burden of reclaimed asphalt pavement (RAP). Using a proprietary biological agent and a water-based heating process, the technology converts 100% of RAP into reusable paving material, generating approximately US$50 in value per ton of recycled material. At scale, the technology could help Taiwan reduce quarrying by approximately 4.85 million tons annually while cutting carbon emissions by 270,000 tons per year.

MIRDC took home two silver and two bronze awards. The silver award-winning ThermoMind™ Smart Energy-efficiency Combustion System tackles the longstanding inefficiencies of traditional furnaces, which have traditionally struggled with significant heat loss and a heavy reliance on manual adjustment. Targeting energy-intensive industrial furnace applications, ThermoMind™ delivers real-time combustion adjustment and waste heat recovery, helping industries reduce carbon emissions by over 110,000 metric tons to date.

Also earning silver, MagicABC addresses the shortage of Mandarin-speaking speech-language pathologists and the limitations of one-way training systems. Through an AI-powered Speech-Language Pathology Agent (SLP-Agent) and interactive lesson plans, MagicABC helps children with language delays practice verbal expression. The system has already been adopted by more than 10 medical and educational institutions, including Kaohsiung Medical University Hospital and Kaohsiung Municipal United Hospital.

TTRI claimed two Silver and one Bronze awards. The silver award-winning A Slice of Running Shoe disrupts traditional footwear assembly by integrating precision melt-blown automation to slash the conventional eight-step process down to just two. This leap in efficiency allows a shoe upper to be completed in six minutes; furthermore, its mono-material construction ensures the product is both ultra-lightweight and fully recyclable, addressing critical goals in the circular economy.

Securing another Silver, the CellNet™ Leukocyte Reduction Filter, co-developed with Sangtech Lab, enhances transfusion safety by removing white blood cells from blood products. The manufacturing process replaces conventional solvents and heavy water usage with supercritical CO₂ fluid technology, enabling a cleaner, lower-carbon production of medical devices under entirely solvent-free and waterless conditions.

SOURCE Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA)