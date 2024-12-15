Take Charge of Your Health with Genuine USANA Products

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA Health Sciences is a leader in providing quality health supplements, foods and energy products, and skincare solutions to customers around the world. Unfortunately, counterfeit USANA products may find their way to online retailers that do not carry the company's quality guarantee. The only way to ensure you are getting genuine USANA products is by purchasing directly from USANA's website or from an authorized USANA distributor.

To learn more about USANA and our products, please visit USANA.com.

"We are so disappointed whenever we see counterfeit USANA products that mislead and create distrust amongst customers," said Brent Neidig, USANA chief commercial officer. "When necessary, USANA files police reports and makes official complaints to the proper government departments. We work diligently with government authorities to curb this issue. We do not tolerate any violations that could negatively affect the health of our customers and our business."

If you are unsure about the authenticity of your USANA product, please contact your local USANA customer service team.

"We take the quality of our products very seriously and if you buy your USANA products from an unauthorized source, we cannot guarantee that you are receiving the full benefits that we offer," said David Mulham, USANA chief sales officer. "Our hope is that this message will have a wide enough reach within the market to help discourage people from buying outside the proper channels."

