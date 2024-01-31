Taki DAO Partners with Flowdesk to Supercharge TAKI Liquidity

SINGAPORE, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taki DAO has announced a partnership with Flowdesk to provide market making services for the TAKI token. The native asset of the Taki Games Network powers rewards for a suite of popular mobile games. As a result of the arrangement with Taki DAO, Flowdesk has begun providing liquidity for the TAKI token.

Taki Games has been on a mission to grow TAKI liquidity following its merger with Unite and acquisition of several gaming studios. Taki DAO's partnership with Flowdesk will help to further expand liquidity and increase access to TAKI and the mobile gaming ecosystem it supports.

Taki DAO's partnership with Flowdesk attests to the advances Taki Games is making in mainstreaming Web3 gaming. As one of the industry's leading market makers, Flowdesk provides liquidity and trading services for institutions, exchanges, blockchain projects, and web3 organizations. The company represents a new generation of service providers in crypto capital markets. Its ethos aligns with that of Taki, which characterizes a new generation of Web3 gamers.



Liquidity is integral to Taki's token design which uses a buy-and-burn mechanism as part of its tokenomic design "Takinomics." Ensuring that there is sufficient liquidity for players to access the TAKI token on multiple blockchain networks is critical in maximizing the core functionality of Takinomics.



Web3 developers have proven there is organic demand for gaming experiences that incorporate blockchain-based features. With hundreds of millions of individuals now holding and using crypto assets, the addressable market for Web3 games has also increased. However, many GameFi projects have struggled to retain market value due to poorly aligned token incentives. Taki DAO and Taki Games are solving this problem by focusing on bringing revenue as well as people on-chain, aided by a unique tokenomic model in Takinomics.

Flowdesk clients can tap into low-latency trading infrastructure and leverage algorithmic and human traders to manage liquidity on centralized and decentralized exchanges. Projects can use their own capital and retain ownership of the liquidity. This helps to improve trust and provide greater control and transparency.

"Taki Games is on a mission to bring gaming's 3B users and $200B in revenues on chain, which means that liquidity is crucial to absorbing increasing sizes of TAKI purchases to power our rewards system. We're excited to see Flowdesk partner with the TAKI DAO to help make this system more seamless for our users, and to serve as a model for the rest of the gaming industry" said Taki Games CEO, Weiwei Geng.

About Taki Games



TAKI DAO and Taki Games are on a mission to bring players and revenue on-chain by aligning incentives between gamers. As the leading gaming network for mobile, Taki Games enables loyal players to earn an ownership stake in the growth of the network and share the rewards. Founded by a team with over 15 years of history as pioneers in the gaming industry, Taki Games delivers free-to-play games that reward users with TAKI tokens.

Learn more: https://www.takigames.net

Join Taki Community: https://discord.gg/takigames

Follow Taki X(Twitter): https://twitter.com/takiapp

SOURCE Taki Games