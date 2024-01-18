Taki Games Expands to Polygon, Appoints New CEO After Merger with Unite

SINGAPORE, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taki Games, the leading Web3 mobile casual gaming network, has successfully completed its merger with Unite, the creator behind the NFT brand Kungfu Beasts, as part of its expansion into gaming on the Polygon blockchain. As a result of the merger, former Unite CEO Weiwei Geng became the CEO of Taki Games.

Mom's Kitchen Game, credit: Taki Games

Taki Games, which initially made waves with a Web3 social product on Solana that reached 1M users, has expanded to Polygon with a portfolio of mobile games powered by the TAKI token. Polygon is known as the best layer-2 solution to develop Web3 games thanks to its strong user activity and low gas fees.

Taki Games, which publishes first- and third-party games with 11 games already in the market, allows loyal players to earn an ownership in the network over time. Taki Games' migration to Polygon comes with a new native token, TAKI, and an innovative tokenomics design called "Takinomics," which enables TAKI reward emissions to be deflationary as opposed to the hyperinflationary dynamics often found in "play-to-earn" games like Axie Infinity and The Sandbox. Each TAKI issued to players triggers an equivalent buyback and burn funded by game-generated revenue, enabling deflationary rewards and a reduction in circulating supply.

As part of its expansion into Web3 mobile gaming, Taki has invested a combined $2.5 million in fiat and TAKI to acquire two popular mobile titles, Bored Button and Mom's Kitchen, as well as to merge with Unite. Bored Button is Taki Games' flagship mobile app, boasting over 5 million installs and more than 200,000 monthly active users. Mom's Kitchen is a cooking game with 150,000 downloads and 10,000 daily active users.

Taki Games has appointed Weiwei Geng as the new CEO following its merger with Unite. Along with serving as Unite's CEO, Weiwei Geng has co-founded Rally Network (RLY) and is a member of RLY Network's executive board. Previously, Weiwei was the Managing Director for China at Gen.G, a leading esports organization with top teams in China, South Korea, and the US. He also held the position of Executive Producer at Kabam, where he launched the company's most successful mobile game titles, including 'The Hobbit: Kingdoms of Middle-earth' and 'Kingdoms of Camelot: Battle for the North.'

"The initial blockbusters of the Web3 gaming showed the enormous demand for a game that players can actually own," Weiwei Geng, CEO of Taki Games, commented, adding: "They also showed what happens when the business model can't keep up with the vision and inflation eats away at the value. Taki's mission is to grow Web3 gaming by transforming multibillion-dollar markets into value that gamers can keep for themselves."

Explaining the value added to the gaming experience, Weiwei Geng said: "Users can earn rewards just by playing Taki Games. All of the ad revenue they see from in-game ads is brought on-chain and distributed to players as rewards for clearing content".

Taki Games is the leading mobile casual gaming network focused on enabling loyal players to earn an ownership in the growth of the network. Founded by a team with over 15 years of history as pioneers in the gaming industry, Taki Games delivers free-to-play mobile games that reward users with TAKI tokens for growing the value of its network. The Taki Games network has over 5 million downloads on mobile platforms.

