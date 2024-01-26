Taki Games Partners with Rally Protocol, Boosting Web3 Gaming Development

SINGAPORE, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taki Games, a mobile game developer and the publisher of Bored Button and Mom's Kitchen , has teamed up with Rally Protocol to use RallyMobile and RallyTransact, two potent mobile SDKs, to help reshape the web3 mobile gaming scene. RallyMobile prioritizes security and privacy, providing developers with the means to remove the main drawbacks of blockchain technology for end users and create more seamless, web3-native experiences.

The EOA solution offered by RallyMobile is non-custodial and fully isolates blockchain technology from end users. This implies that new users won't have to exit your app to do simple tasks like creating a wallet. Customers won't need a blockchain's native token to use your app, thanks to RallyTransact's gasless transactions.

Web3 apps can be complex, but Rally's SDK simplifies blockchain app creation, allowing users to transact immediately without creating wallets or paying gas fees. Developers can focus on feature development, enhancing user engagement, instead of building Web3 infrastructure.

For their games, which let users earn tokens by playing the game, Taki Games uses both Rally's EOA and gasless transaction methods. Rally's SDK has allowed them to create a more smooth onboarding process for new players, which has allowed them to grow more effectively. RallyMobile also translates into improved conversion rates since fewer users are likely to abandon the app during the signup process. Additionally, long-term retention is aided by features like gasless transactions and the option to sell your tokens straight from the game.

Because consumers always obtain custody of their wallet's keys, Taki Games said that RallyMobile's product stood out amid a plethora of other options because of its emphasis on privacy and security. Taki Games may also leverage Rally's SDK across the product they've produced in many settings since it can be used with React Native, Flutter, and Expo. Ultimately, Taki was able to concentrate on creating the greatest gaming experiences possible since Rally's SDK spared weeks of work on design, programming, testing, security optimization, and long-term maintenance.

