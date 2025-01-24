Talent Shortage in APAC Persists with 77% of Employers Facing Challenges in Filling Positions

SINGAPORE, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 ManpowerGroup's latest Talent Shortage Survey reveals that nearly four in five employers in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region are struggling to find skilled talent, with 77% reporting difficulties. This marks a significant increase from 45% in 2014 and exceeds the global average of 74%, underscoring a growing concern for employers across diverse industries.

The survey, which gathered insights from 10,095 employers across APAC, indicates that the most difficult to find skills are IT & Data (32%), Engineering (27%), and Sales & Marketing (24%).

According to the report, the APAC IT sector was experiencing the highest level of talent scarcity, with 81% of employers in the sector noting they are facing talent shortages.

Underscoring the need for skilled professionals as businesses increasingly rely on technology and digital transformation.

"The persistent talent shortages highlighted by this report suggests the talent shortage has become a structural feature of the regional labor market which employers must navigate, especially in the IT sector where the shortage is being most heavily realized," said Mr François Lançon, Regional President of Asia Pacific & Middle East, ManpowerGroup.

"In a talent short market, employers must act quickly and decisively to secure the necessary skills for growth or commit to developing the talent they need internally through a targeted learning and development program," Mr Lançon said. "At ManpowerGroup, we are committed to addressing the skills gap and upskilling talent at scale, we are investing in academies to prepare the workforce for future jobs."

The report suggests the need for internal learning and development programs is being taken seriously with 35% of companies indicating they are focusing on upskilling and reskilling their current workforce to bridge skill gaps.

EMPLOYER RESPONSE TO TALENT SHORTAGES

The survey reveals organizations are taking multiple approaches to address talent scarcity:

35% - Upskilling and reskilling current employees

30% - Increasing wages

26% - Offering more schedule flexibility

25% - Targeting new talent pools

21% - Offering more location flexibility

"As businesses navigate these ongoing talent challenges, it is more crucial than ever that industry leaders, governments and educational institutions collaborate to ensure that future generations are equipped with relevant skills," Mr Lançon said.

For more information, visit: https://www.manpowergroup.com.sg/apac-talent-shortage-2025

