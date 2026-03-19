Talino Closes $7.5M Series A to Launch a Global Fintech Foundry and Modernize Cross-border Infrastructure

MANILA, Philippines and LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Talino, the award-winning fintech foundry, today announced the successful closing of its $7.5 million Series A funding round. The round, which was led by Chemonics International, a leading sustainable solutions firm with decades of experience building financial inclusion in the Philippines, also included Mt Sinai Capital and Gulf Blvd.

Originally established as a venture studio, Talino will use the fresh funds to transition into a comprehensive fintech foundry.

"Talino is shifting from building startups to building the very ecosystem that allows startups to thrive," said Winston Damarillo, President and CEO of Talino. "This evolution aims to dismantle fintech barriers between the U.S. and emerging markets through an API-first connectivity layer that replaces legacy financial rails with a modern, interoperable infrastructure. We're grateful to Chemonics for leading this round and to our investors for their continued trust in Talino. Their support fuels our momentum as we innovate and work to make global financial services truly inclusive and accessible to all," Damarillo emphasized.

Chemonics Chair and CEO Jamey Butcher added, "Chemonics is proud to lead this investment round and to help launch a fintech foundry with the potential to transform cross-border payments and expand financial inclusion at scale. For decades, we've partnered with communities and institutions across the Philippines to strengthen equitable access to financial services. Talino's vision aligns with our mission to drive sustainable, locally grounded innovation that improves lives and broadens economic opportunity. Together, we are helping build the next generation of financial infrastructure for the Philippines and other emerging markets.

Eliminating Barriers in the Fintech Space

For institutional investors and venture capitalists, cross-border payments remain one of fintech's most attractive yet complex opportunities. Startups in this space face persistent challenges including regulatory friction from multi-jurisdiction licensing, technical debt from fragmented legacy systems, and liquidity gaps that slow settlement for high-volume transactions.

Talino's unified API layer addresses these pain points by enabling technology platforms and enterprises to launch compliant financial products faster than traditional timelines.

"As a fintech foundry, we are replacing months of development work, allowing for a faster path to market in the world's most underserved corridors," Damarillo said.

Through its robust engine and highly scalable platform, Talino already powers a number of fast-growing fintech brands.

BayaniPay has emerged as a market leader in zero-fee embedded remittances, Higala is a next-generation open banking solution that enables inclusive and instant payment for microfinance institutions and rural banks, and Bahai Deals is offering cross-border loan origination for global homeseekers who are looking to invest in Philippine real estate properties.

Talino also provides embedded financial solutions to enterprise clients such as Seafood City, the largest Filipino American grocery chain in North America, and SM Development Corporation, the Philippines' largest and fastest growing developer.

Strategic Advantages

Talino has built a strong competitive edge through its technical and regulatory architecture. By integrating Mojaloop, the Gates Foundation–funded open-source platform, it supports ISO 20022 standards for real-time, interoperable payments. Its existing Money Service Business licenses in the U.S. and Canada also enable a "regulatory-as-a-service" model for partners.

Through a signed partnership with PDAX and Bridge ( a Stripe company ), Talino will facilitate faster and seamless global payments while providing deep liquidity and localized settlement in the Philippines, its initial flagship market.

PDAX CEO and Founder Nichel Gaba stated: "Cross-border remittances are a lifeline for millions of Filipinos. By expanding access to stablecoin-powered transfers, we're enabling a more modern and efficient way for funds to move from the U.S. to the Philippines, supported by deep local liquidity and reliable off-ramps. This reflects our commitment to making digital financial services more practical and accessible for everyday users."

About Talino

Talino Fintech Foundry is a fintech infrastructure platform focused on financial inclusion for emerging markets and diaspora communities. We enable fintechs and enterprises to build on our hybrid financial infrastructure that merges traditional finance with next-generation stablecoin rails to better serve underserved communities. Visit www.talinofoundry.com

About Chemonics International

Chemonics International is a global sustainable solutions firm that works in more than 100 countries around the world. Our mission is to promote meaningful change to help people live healthier, more productive, and more independent lives. For more information, please visit www.chemonics.com.

SOURCE Talino