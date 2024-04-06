Tan Xuguang: Sinotruk Is to Create a World-class High-end Chinese Manufacturing Brand in the Vietnamese Market!

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To guarantee high-quality product export of the group in the second quarter, Tan Xuguang presided over a forum on market channels and customers of Sinotruk in Vietnam on the morning of April 6 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, focusing on problem orientation, first-class benchmarking, and value enhancement, and covering all-round in-depth exchange of current situation of the heavy truck market and its development in the next few months in Vietnam, as well as issues and cooperation suggestions of Sinotruk on products, services and accessories.

According to Tan Xuguang, Sinotruk has held half of the heavy truck market shares in Vietnam. The group will effectively coordinate with channel partners, further expand the market, work together with them to create stereoscopic competitive advantages in respect of "product + service + accessories + brand", dramatically enhance brand influence and increase market shares, jointly take responsibilities for customers, make customers satisfied, let customers make more profits, and lead the market in Vietnam to a higher level!

In the afternoon of the same day, Tan Xuguang led a team to visit and investigate the 4S shop of Sinotruk's partner (Vietnam Machine Development Investment Joint Stock Company) in Ho Chi Minh City, and communicated with front-line marketing and service personnel face-to-face to have a deeper understanding of vehicle sales, competitive product benchmarking, product quality, service guarantee and spare parts reserve. Relevant business leaders of Sinotruk and Weichai Power participated in the discussion and investigation.

SOURCE Sinotruk