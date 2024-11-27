Tanoto Foundation Enhances Students' Literacy and Numeracy Through Early Childhood and Basic Education Interventions

SINGAPORE, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) survey revealed concerning results for Indonesian students, with low rankings in literacy and numeracy. Indonesia's performance, which declined by 12-13 points in reading, mathematics, and science, is influenced by various factors, including early childhood development and the quality of basic education.

Early childhood development, particularly in the first 1,000 days of life, plays a crucial role in a child's brain development. Early stimulation enhances gross motor skills, fine motor skills, speech and language abilities, socialisation, and independence. Children who miss out on these opportunities may experience developmental delays.

While strong early childhood development is essential, it is not sufficient on its own. The quality of primary education is equally important. Children who enter school may still face challenges if they receive poor-quality teaching. Classroom learning quality, supportive school management, and parental involvement are all key factors in student success.

To address these challenges, Tanoto Foundation, an independent philanthropic organisation established by Sukanto Tanoto and Tinah Bingei Tanoto in 1981, is committed to improving student performance, particularly in literacy and numeracy. The Foundation's programmes, such as SIGAP (focusing on early childhood development and education) and PINTAR (focusing on primary education), have shown positive impact to the beneficiaries and communities.

Arief Firdaus and Radi Negara, both from the Measurement, Learning and Evaluation team at the Foundation, presented the impact of these programmes at the International Conference on Assessment and Learning (ICAL), organised by the Australian Council for Educational Research (ACER), in Bali, Indonesia.

The Importance of Early Childhood Stimulation for Ages 0–3

A recent Tanoto Foundation's study "Impact of Community-based Early Child Stimulation Service for Children 0-3 Years" highlighted the positive impact of Rumah Anak SIGAP, a model of parenting and early learning centre.

The study aims to assess the impact of Rumah Anak SIGAP model, a centre-based parenting and early stimulation intervention, on children and caregivers. It involved 455 participants across 16 villages in Banten, Jakarta, and East Kalimantan provinces with 262 in the intervention group and 193 in the control group.

"Among children who received intervention, 55.6% scored above the normal reference in the CREDI (Caregiver-Reported Early Development Index) compared to 39.1% of non-intervened children. Furthermore, consistent positive effects were observed in children aged 24-29 months across cognitive, language, motor, and socio-emotional aspects of development," explained Arief.

Qualitative data further highlighted the programme's impact on parenting practices. Caregivers reported positive changes in their approaches to child care, particularly in the socio-emotional domain.

Arief emphasised the importance of early intervention and sustained engagement: "Early stimulation services are crucial for a child's development and brain growth, and it is important to maintain consistent involvement in the programme to maximise developmental benefits and ensure children are able to learn in school."

The study also identified the significance of diverse age-appropriate learning materials and parent-child interactions in child development. "The study suggested we need to focus on strong parental involvement and encourage them to spend more time reading books and engaging in activities that stimulate various aspects of a child's development. Parents should also practice positive discipline by setting clear rules and expectations and responding appropriately to their child's behaviour," Arief further explained.

To optimise outcomes, parents, especially new parents, require guidance. This includes support in managing emotions, seeking help when needed, establishing routines, and involving children in creating and maintaining these routines.

Arief concluded by emphasising the need for collaboration among various stakeholders to expand access to quality childcare services. This includes working with community health workers and Posyandu cadres to strengthen the dissemination of good parenting practices and alignment with local contexts.

Quality of Primary Education

At the same event, Radi Negara discussed how Tanoto Foundation's PINTAR Programme has positively impacted students' literacy and numeracy skills. These findings are based on a study titled "Estimating the Impact of Whole-School Improvement Intervention Using National Assessment Metrics: Lessons Learned from the PINTAR."

"The PINTAR Programme's contribution to improved student learning outcomes is achieved through enhanced classroom teaching practices, strengthened school management, and increased parental involvement," Radi explained.

The PINTAR Programme, which has been implemented in 1,397 schools across five provinces and 25 regencies / municipalities in Indonesia from 2018 to 2023, aims to improve the quality of education through teacher and principal training.

"This study assessed the impact of the PINTAR programme on students, teachers, and school leadership development, as well as identified factors contributing to improved student performance," said Radi.

The study compared 295 PINTAR's partner schools with 295 non-partner schools, analysing data from the Educational Report Card on student literacy, numeracy, community participation, school management, and teaching and learning practices.

"The results revealed a 10% difference in the proportion of students with adequate literacy skills and an 11.6% difference in the proportion of students with adequate numeracy skills between the two groups," Radi explained.

"The study also identified several factors that can enhance school quality, such as teacher-student relationships and active parental involvement," Radi concluded.

Arief and Radi expressed hope that greater access to data from various regional levels would enable researchers, practitioners, policy makers to design and implement evidence-based education programme, particularly for early childhood and primary education. This will help ensure that children have a strong foundation for their future.

About ICAL

ICAL, organised by the Australian Council for Educational Research (ACER), is a global academic forum focusing on educational assessment and learning practices. The conference gathers educators, researchers, and policymakers to discuss innovations and challenges in assessment methodologies and their impact on student learning outcomes.

About Tanoto Foundation

Tanoto Foundation is an independent philanthropic organisation founded by Sukanto Tanoto and Tinah Bingei Tanoto in 1981, based on the belief that everyone deserves the opportunity to reach their full potential. The foundation develops individual potential and improves lives through quality education, focusing on early childhood to professional life. Its three pillars are enhancing learning environments, developing future leaders, and supporting medical research.

Website: www.tanotofoundation.org

SOURCE Tanoto Foundation