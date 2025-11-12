Partnership to drive and empower creator participation in the Taobao Affiliate Program, with a chance of visit experience of Alibaba headquarters in Hangzhou

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Taobao, an international e-commerce platform belonging to Alibaba Group, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GOOD FOODIE MEDIA SDN BHD ("Good Foodie Media"), a subsidiary of FOODIE MEDIA BERHAD ("Foodie Media" or "Company"), a local digital media agency, and W Talent Academy Sdn. Bhd., a fast-growing influencer and livestream agency. This strategic partnership aims to support more Malaysian creators through the Taobao Affiliate Programme, driving cross-border e-commerce growth via content marketing and short-form video.

TAOBAO MALAYSIA ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC COLLABORATION WITH FOODIE MEDIA AND W TALENT TO BOOST CREATOR-COMMERCE

The collaboration underscores Taobao Malaysia's ongoing commitment to investing in the local creator economy, opening new income opportunities for both content creators and everyday consumers, while enhancing product discovery on Taobao through livestreaming and social content.

Strategic Rationale: Creator-Commerce as A Growth Engine

Malaysia remains one of Taobao's key Southeast Asian markets, driven by strong demand for value-focused overseas products. As shopping behaviour evolves, social commerce formats — particularly short-form content and livestreaming — are increasingly influencing Malaysians purchase decisions. The local digital commerce industry is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.32% from 2025 to 2033[1], reflecting rising digital adoption and platform trust.

"The creator economy presents significant opportunities, especially in Malaysia, where demand for overseas products continues to rise," said Jess Lew, Country Head of Taobao Malaysia. She continues, "Through attractive commissions and affiliate program support, the Taobao Affiliate Programme enables established creators, emerging micro-influencers and everyday shoppers to monetise content while helping consumers shop with confidence." In collaboration with Foodie Media and W Talent, we aim to recruit over 200 creators to produce engaging content and host interactive livestream sessions that foster authentic social storytelling, highlight trending products, and build localized brand experiences- ultimately strengthening confidence among first-time and returning shoppers.

High-performing categories expected to drive affiliate and livestream traction include:

Apparel & accessories

Home & living accessories

Sports & outdoors

Toys & collectibles

Furniture

Nicholas Lim Pinn Yang, Director and CEO of Foodie Media shares: "This partnership creates a strong pathway to expand awareness and participation in the Taobao Affiliate Programme, enabling more content creators, micro-influencers to unlock new earning potential through affiliate model for Taobao products." He continues, "Leveraging our network of content creators and experience in developing commercially driven campaigns, Foodie Media will work closely with Taobao Malaysia to equip participants with content guidance and market insights."

Lim Yeong Shen, Director of W Talent mentions: "We are excited to collaborate with Taobao Malaysia to expand creator participation in livestream and social content formats. Leveraging our expertise in talent development and campaign execution, we aim to empower Malaysian creators with the tools, knowledge, and revenue opportunities needed to succeed in creator-commerce."

Programme Participation and Earnings

The Taobao Affiliate Programme provides a low-barrier pathway for both creators and everyday shoppers to generate side income by sharing product recommendations. Participants can earn:

High-Commission Product - Up to 30% commission per product

High Referral Bonus - Up to RM26 referral bonus per new user

Up to RM26 referral bonus per new user Special Incentives - During mega sale like 11.11, 12.12, Mid-Year sale, special bonuses, higher commissions and performance-driven mechanics will be provided for affiliates to earn extra.

To get started, creators may email [email protected] to be onboarded by Foodie Media. Participating creators will also benefit from content guidance, livestream support, and access to studio facilities. Top performers may be selected for special exchange opportunities at Alibaba Group headquarters in Hangzhou.

Visit the official page for more information or to join the Taobao Affiliate Programme.

ABOUT TAOBAO MALAYSIA

Taobao Malaysia aims to facilitate convenient shopping on Taobao and Tmall for consumers in Malaysia. Through the Taobao app, Malaysian shoppers can access billions of products, complete with logistics, payment and other services and offers tailored to their individual market needs. Taobao Malaysia is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.

ABOUT FOODIE MEDIA BERHAD

Foodie Media Berhad ("Foodie Media" or "Company") is principally an investment holding company while its subsidiaries are principally involved in digital media publishing, key-opinion leader marketing, short-film drama marketing, affiliate commerce and campaign management services. Foodie Media and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") have established portfolio of brands with the largest combined follower base for lifestyle focused digital content in Malaysia of over 44 million followers across social media channels as at 30 April 2025. Presently, the Group is primarily involved in the digital media publishing business segment where it creates, produces, and publishes digital content on social media pages on established social media platforms, namely Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Threads, YouTube, RedNote, Lemon8, X, Douyin, Telegram and WhatsApp, as well as blogs.

These social media pages and blogs are operated under the Group's portfolio of brands. As at 30 April 2025, the Group operates a portfolio of 34 brands that are centered on lifestyle focused content across five countries in Southeast Asia, i.e. in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines, including food and beverage and other lifestyle products and services such as property, home and living, travel, leisure, technology, sports and cars. Through its brands including KL Foodie, Penang Foodie, Halal Foodie, Da Ma Chi Huo ("大马吃货"), Pinn Yang, Yang Malaysia, Johor Foodie and Singapore Foodie, the Group connects brands and consumers by integrating content, creator, community and commerce.

For more information, please visit: https://foodiemedia.com/

