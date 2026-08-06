Tapestry Collection by Hilton Debuts in Vietnam with Opening of NHAAN Resort & Spa Hoi An

The opening marks the debut of Tapestry Collection by Hilton in Vietnam, introducing Hilton's collection of independent, vibrant boutique hotels to Central Vietnam.

Designed by acclaimed architect Vo Trong Nghia, this 174-room resort weaves organic textures, natural materials, and sustainable architecture into the Cam Thanh riverside landscape.

NHAAN Resort & Spa Hoi An offers four destination-inspired culinary venues, a rooftop eforea spa & health club, an infinity pool, and immersive guest experiences honoring local craft traditions.

HOI AN, Vietnam, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton (NYSE: HLT) has opened NHAAN Resort & Spa Hoi An, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, a tranquil riverside sanctuary in Central Vietnam's UNESCO World Heritage-listed port town, which is famed for its cobbled streets and winding waterways. The property marks the debut of Tapestry Collection by Hilton in Vietnam, introducing this brand collection of original, independent hotels to one of the country's most culturally rich destinations.

Nestled along the Co Co River within Cam Thanh village, the 174-room resort serves as a peaceful gateway to Hoi An Ancient Town, Cua Dai Beach, and the lush Cam Thanh Nipa Forest. Grounded in the spirit of slow, intentional travel, NHAAN Resort & Spa Hoi An invites travelers to immerse themselves in local craft heritage, regional gastronomy, and the unhurried rhythms of riverfront living.

"Vietnam continues to be one of South East Asia's most compelling travel markets, with destinations like Hoi An resonating strongly with travellers seeking stays that feel personal, culturally rich and connected to their surroundings," said Alexandra Murray, area vice president and regional head of South East Asia, Hilton. "The debut of Tapestry Collection by Hilton in Hoi An broadens the lifestyle experiences we offer in the country, with a resort that reflects the pace, heritage and craft of Hoi An while delivering Hilton's signature hospitality. It also marks another meaningful step in how we are growing our portfolio across South East Asia, with brands and hotels that respond to the character of each destination and the evolving preferences of our guests."

A Waterside Haven Rooted in Hoi An's Heritage

The resort derives its name from two Vietnamese words: nhà (home) and an (peace). Combined, NHAAN represents a peaceful sanctuary where guests are encouraged to reset, reconnect, and forge an authentic bond with Hoi An's living traditions.

Designed by world-renowned Vietnamese architect Vo Trong Nghia, the resort's biophilic architecture seamlessly blends modern sophistication with nature-led design. Expansive panoramic windows, locally sourced stone and timber, and organic textures frame views of the surrounding palm gardens and waterways, creating an open-air sanctuary that melds seamlessly with its environment.

The resort features 174 thoughtfully appointed rooms and suites, ranging from light-filled guest rooms with garden or river views to deluxe and premium rooms with private balconies or direct pool access. Standout options include the spacious one-bedroom Khang Suite and the NHAAN Presidential Suite, while 19 pairs of connecting rooms offer added flexibility for families and groups travelling together. Across the collection, handcrafted details, from native textiles and local lanterns to artisanal pottery, bring the stories of nearby craft villages into the guest experience, creating stays that feel personal, layered and distinctly embedded in Hoi An.

A Celebration of Local Flavors and Social Dining

Four restaurants and bars offer unique expressions of Central Vietnam's culinary traditions, inspired by the region's flavors, stories and people. Keng Restaurant is an elevated all-day dining venue serving Vietnamese specialties and international favorites, while Plait Restaurant showcases fresh, locally caught seafood prepared over an open Korean grill in an idyllic riverside setting.

Reflecting the 500-year craft legacy of nearby Kim Bong Carpentry Village, Bong Lounge features hand-carved wood detailing and transforms from a relaxed daytime café into an intimate cocktail lounge by night, where cocktails spotlight the region's native coconut. Completing the culinary offering, Nipa Pool Bar provides a relaxed poolside retreat for light bites and tropical refreshments framed by palm-fringed views of the Cam Thanh waterways.

Slow Travel, Cultural Discovery and Restorative Wellness

In keeping with Tapestry Collection's ethos of encouraging guests to explore off-the-beaten-path, NHAAN offers curated activities that spotlight Hoi An's heritage. Guests can engage in hands-on pottery-throwing, traditional woodcarving, and lantern-making workshops, or explore the countryside on bicycle tours. Couples and families can also enjoy more personal moments through romantic waterfront dinners or private picnics by the beach or rice fields.

For holistic rejuvenation, eforea spa & health club offers a rooftop setting overlooking the Cam Thanh waterscape, featuring treatments that blend modern wellness with native herbs. A 24/7 fitness centre, an outdoor infinity pool, and yoga deck provide diverse ways to unwind, and a Kids' Club offers craft-based activities for young travelers.

Versatile Spaces for Gatherings and Celebrations

NHAAN Resort & Spa Hoi An also provides bespoke venues for intimate weddings, corporate retreats, and social events. The 200sqm Hoi An Hall Ballroom can host up to 148 people, complemented by two multi-functional 35sqm meeting rooms, a light-filled pre-function foyer, and a manicured riverside lawn ideal for sunset cocktail receptions.

"Tapestry Collection by Hilton is a collection of independent boutique hotels, each woven with an original, vibrant story shaped by its locale," said Alexander Shockley, Lifestyle and Collection Brands, Asia Pacific, Hilton. "NHAAN Resort & Spa Hoi An is a compelling expression of what makes this brand resonate globally – uplifting design, food and beverage grounded in place, and experiences that invite local exploration and adventure. As we introduce Tapestry Collection to Vietnam, this property brings the soul of Hoi An to life in a way that feels fresh, authentic, and distinctly its own."

The resort is developed by Dat Phuong Group, a leading Vietnamese developer known for its integrated hospitality and urban developments in Central Vietnam. "Our collaboration with Hilton reflects a shared commitment to delivering world-class hospitality experiences in Vietnam. With NHAAN Resort & Spa Hoi An, we aim to create a distinctive resort that blends international standards with authentic local character" said Luong Minh Tuan, Chairman of Dat Phuong Group.

NHAAN Resort & Spa Hoi An is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton's 28 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels receive access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount and free standard Wi-Fi.

NHAAN Resort & Spa Hoi An is located at Vong Nhi Village, Hoi An Dong Ward, Da Nang City. Nightly room rates start at VND 2,386,000 (room only), with fully flexible booking options and free changes or cancellations up to 24 hours before arrival.

To celebrate its opening, NHAAN Resort & Spa Hoi An, Tapestry Collection by Hilton is offering an exclusive pre-opening package for stays from August 1 until December 15, 2026. The offer includes 5,000 Hilton Honors points for stays of three nights or more, flexible late check-out until 2:00 pm, and a welcome amenity rooted in Hoi An's heritage.

For more information or to make a reservation, please visit www.hilton.com/en/hotels/dadhaup-nhaan-resort-and-spa-hoi-an or email [email protected].

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FAQs

What is NHAAN Resort & Spa Hoi An, Tapestry Collection by Hilton?

NHAAN Resort & Spa Hoi An, Tapestry Collection by Hilton is a 174-room riverside resort in Hoi An, Vietnam. The opening marks the debut of Tapestry Collection by Hilton in Vietnam. Where is NHAAN Resort & Spa Hoi An located?

The resort is located by the Cam Thanh River in Hoi An, Central Vietnam. It is within easy reach of Hoi An Ancient Town, Cua Dai Beach and Cam Thanh Nipa Forest. What does the name NHAAN mean?

The name NHAAN combines the Vietnamese words "nha," meaning home, and "an," meaning peace. Together, they reflect the idea of a peaceful home in Hoi An. Who designed NHAAN Resort & Spa Hoi An?

The resort was designed by Vietnamese architect Vo Trong Nghia, with a design approach that brings together modern sophistication and biophilic design. How many rooms and suites does the resort offer?

NHAAN Resort & Spa Hoi An features 174 rooms and suites. Select room categories offer private balconies, terraces with direct access to the resort's pool, or plunge pools overlooking the river or gardens. What dining options are available at NHAAN Resort & Spa Hoi An?

The resort features four restaurants and bars: Keng Restaurant, serving Vietnamese flavours and international favorites; Plait Restaurant, offering fresh seafood cooked on a Korean grill by the river; Bong Lounge, a café and evening cocktail lounge inspired by Kim Bong Village; and Nipa Pool Bar, serving light bites and refreshments. What experiences can guests enjoy at the resort?

Guests can take part in cultural and leisure experiences including pottery-throwing, wood-carving, lantern-making, cooking classes, bicycle rides and yoga sessions. Couples and families can also enjoy romantic waterfront dinners or private picnics by the beach or rice fields. What wellness facilities does the resort offer?

The resort features eforea spa & health club, a rooftop wellness setting overlooking the Cam Thanh waterscape. Additional facilities include a fitness centre with Precor equipment, an infinity pool and a Kids' Club. Does NHAAN Resort & Spa Hoi An offer event spaces?

Yes. The resort offers Hoi An Hall Ballroom, which can host up to 148 guests, as well as two meeting rooms, a pre-function area and a riverside lawn for business events, weddings, cocktail receptions and private celebrations. Is there an opening offer?

Yes. To celebrate its opening, NHAAN Resort & Spa Hoi An, Tapestry Collection by Hilton is offering an opening package for stays from 1 August 2026. The offer includes 5,000 Hilton Honors Points for stays of three nights or more, flexible late check-out until 2:00 p.m., and a welcome amenity rooted in Hoi An's heritage. How can guests make a reservation?

Guests can visit www.hilton.com/en/hotels/dadhaup-nhaan-resort-and-spa-hoi-an or email [email protected] .

About NHAAN Resort & Spa Hoi An

NHAAN Resort & Spa Hoi An, Tapestry Collection by Hilton is a 174-room and suite lifestyle resort nestled within Vong Nhi Village, surrounded by the nipa waterways and lush landscapes of Hoi An, Vietnam. Designed by acclaimed architect Vo Trong Nghia, the resort draws inspiration from Hoi An's rich cultural heritage and the 500-year craftsmanship legacy of nearby Kim Bong Carpentry Village, blending sustainable architecture, locally sourced materials, and artisanal design to create an authentic sense of place. Named after the Vietnamese words nhà (home) and an (peace), NHAAN embodies the concept of a peaceful home in Hoi An, inviting guests to reconnect with nature, culture, and community. The resort features four distinctive dining venues, eforea spa & health club, an outdoor swimming pool, a ballroom, two meeting rooms and immersive cultural experiences that celebrate the destination's living traditions. Located approximately five kilometers from Hoi An Ancient Town and 750 meters from Cua Dai Beach, NHAAN offers a tranquil home while remaining connected to the region's most iconic attractions. As part of Tapestry Collection by Hilton, guests enjoy Hilton's hospitality alongside a unique, locally inspired stay experience, with the ability to earn and redeem Hilton Honors points throughout their stay. For more information, visit NHAAN Resort & Spa Hoi An official website.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 28 world-class brands comprising more than 9,400 properties and nearly 1.4 million rooms, in 144 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 4 billion guests in its more than 100-year history. Named as the No. 1 World's Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune, Hilton aims to create the best culture for its 500,000 team members around the world. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 260 million Hilton Honors members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Tapestry Collection by Hilton is a portfolio of more than 200 independent hotels each with an original, vibrant personality, encouraging guests to enjoy off-the-beaten-path experiences in destinations worth exploring. While each property has a unique story to share that comes to life through uplifting design and unique food & beverage, every Tapestry Collection property is united by the reliability that comes with the Hilton name, in addition to the benefits of the award-winning Hilton Honors program. Experience Tapestry Collection by Hilton by booking at tapestrycollectionbyhilton.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Tapestry Collection by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/tapestry, and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and X.

SOURCE NHAAN Resort & Spa Hoi An, Tapestry Collection by Hilton