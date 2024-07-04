Taste the world's top craft brews at Asia's premier beer festival

Beerfest Asia returns with new and favourite brews, beats and brands in the region's largest celebration of beer culture

SINGAPORE, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beerfest Asia, Asia's largest beer festival, returns from 11-14 July at Kallang Outdoor Arena with the largest international line-up of drafts, crafts, entertainment and gourmet grub in one immersive space. With more than 600 brews available to festivalgoers, this year's edition will take on a cyberpunk-inspired theme, transforming the Kallang Outdoor Arena into a pulsating neon-lit futurescape over four days.

First in Singapore

The launchpad for international beer brands to Singapore and Asia, Beerfest Asia proudly presents over 160 brews that are making their debut in Singapore at the festival. These include World's Creamiest Stout Forged Irish Stout by former UFC champion Conor McGregor; Bali-favourite Singaraja Beer from Indonesia; What Churchill Said by Japan's Antelope Meadery inspired by gin and tonic; and One Punch IPA from American Taproom x Beerstyle made in collaboration with UFC Knockout of the Year fighter Josh Emmett.

New to Beerfest Asia

Gourmet Delights: Dig into delicious fare such as the Signature Smash Burger from Employees Only; Asia's highest ABV gelato from High Bar Society, Texas-style BBQ briskets, ribs and sandwiches from Smokey's BBQ, bold-flavoured hot dogs such as The Oppa and The (Jackson) Wang from One Night Stand, and flame-grilled brioche burgers from beloved homegrown chain NBCB.

Proudly Made In Singapore : Singapore breweries delivering exciting new flavours at the festival include Rye & Pint's Fortune Blossom Moutai Ale; and Sunbird Brewing Company's Pulut Hitam Imperial Stout.

The Best of the Best: Past, Present and Future Award Winners

Taste the world's award-winning crafts such as Koshihikari Rice Lager from Swan Lake Beer, made from Japan's most expensive rice grains harvested in Niigata; and Beer van Brugge Single Malt Whisky Infused beer from Belgium , an amber beer infused with Talisker Single Malt Whisky that won the World's Best Spirit Beer at the World Beer Awards in 2022.

The 12th edition of the Asia Beer Awards returns to the festival with more than 100 entries vying for the top spots across 17 categories including Best of Asia and Best of Singapore . Brews from last year's award recipients will also be available at the festival, such as those from Young Master Brewery who picked up 11 awards including Festival Champion for Another One Session Ale and Best of Asia for Classic Pale Ale.

Bigger and Better: Largest Entertainment Roster and Selection of Beers

Widest selection of Welcome Beers: For the first time in the festival's history, festivalgoers can select from a range of more than 30 brews for their complimentary welcome beer included with every ticket, including those from Singapore breweries Rainforest Brewery ( Lavendar Haze ) and Sunbird Brewing Company ( Sunset Groove Lager ).

VIP ticketholders will also be spoilt for choice with more than 60 brews at the VIP free flow bar including those making their debut in Singapore and at the festival such as Duckpond Brewing ( Sweden )'s Tip Tap IPA , and RedDot Brewhouse ( Singapore )'s Heartlander Stout.

Get amped up for four electrifying nights of music's greatest hits from the largest collection of tribute bands ever showcased in Singapore . Joining this year's epic line-up are ABBAFAB, The Australian Beatles, The U2 Show Achtung Baby, The Australian AC/DC Experience, The Rolling Stones tribute band Jumping Jack Flash , and Southeast Asia's only Pink Floyd tribute band Welcome to the Machine; as well as local champion of the 90s grunge Dyrt (Rai from iconic Singaporean music veterans Jack & Rai) featuring Trevor Jalla . Together with local cover bands Nation One, Rock Rosettes, The Unfortunate Sons and The Vibes, be part of the largest festival sing-along of your favourite hits from the 70s to today.

Largest local live band line-up to wrap up the festival: Along with Dyrt, award-winning local band Ublues joins the Sunday live music roster as blues and rock take centrestage to bring us the Sunday carnival vibes the last day of the festival has traditionally been beloved for.

Games, Prizes and Redemptions

Official Dine-In Partner Grab is offering festivalgoers who are Grab users up to 15% off F&B purchases from over 60 participating brands.

is offering festivalgoers who are Grab users up to 15% off F&B purchases from over 60 participating brands. Gold sponsor Chang Beer and Silver sponsor HK Kolmar will be hosting daily stage games with multiple prizes to be won.

and Silver sponsor will be hosting daily stage games with multiple prizes to be won. Redeem free samples of Condition, the No.1 hangover relief brand from Korea.

Stand a chance to win a return air ticket to Denver for the Great American Beer Festival (worth up to $3,500 ).

About Beerfest Asia

Beerfest Asia is co-owned by Constellar and lifestyle company Timbre Group. With a vision to become the largest beer festival in Southeast Asia, Beerfest is a tribute to the experimentation process of discovering and enjoying beers that consumers may not otherwise have come across locally. It is also the premier beer marketplace in Asia offering the industry a vibrant platform for knowledge exchange, connections and product showcases.

About Constellar

Constellar is Asia's preferred partner for convening businesses, curating ideas and creating opportunities for sustainable business growth and global impact.

Based in Singapore with a regional footprint in China and Malaysia, we curate and develop influential trade and consumer events for key industries, connecting global marketplaces in sectors such as fintech, industrial transformation and ESG. We also manage the Singapore EXPO, Singapore's largest purpose-built venue for Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE).

Our vision is to be a global leader made in Asia, activating impactful networks to enable cross-industry collaboration and innovation through our holistic portfolio of intellectual properties (IP) in the MICE industry.

Visit constellar.co for more information.

Appendix A: Beerfest Asia 2024 Highlights

Exhibitor Exhibitor Profile Highlight Alive Brewing Booth M45 Alive Brewing is a modern Singapore brewery established in 2020 amidst the Covid-19 pandemic by a small team of two friends from school: A financial analyst fascinated with craft beer and home brewing; and a chemical engineer inspired by art and design. Since then, they have been pursuing their obsession of brewing a wide range of delicious beers, paired with characterful designs. Dessert Tooth 1 and Dessert Tooth 2 Making their debut exclusively at Beerfest Asia, and marketed as liquified dessert, the brews are sure to be a festival hit. American Taproom x Beerstyle Booth H21 Welcome to American Taproom Singapore, your ultimate craft beer haven! Savor the experience of drinking from 72 taps spread across their two lively locations at Waterloo and Geylang. Enjoy weekly rotations of the finest local and international brews, perfectly paired with classic American eats. Cheers to great beer and even better times! One Punch IPA Josh Emmett UFC Collab. Hardest hitting featherweight in the world, it only takes one punch with this West Coast IPA. From fresh hops to a crispy, cold brew this will knock ya out (but in the best way!) Autobus Booth H35 The Autobus is Singapore's largest Craft Beer Taproom with 45 Craft Beers on Tap, featuring extremely rare beers from cult breweries, established local breweries, and natural wines from around the world. Myth Monkey Blue Galaxy A creative liquor based on hard soda. Compared with the so-called "hard sodas" on the market that are made of sparkling water mixed with vodka, Myth Monkey's hard soda is purely fermented by yeast in a fermentation tank. It is a truly "hardcore" hard soda (hard seltzer). Employees Only Booth H1 In June 2016, Employees Only debuted its second outpost in Singapore. It has since been listed as one of Asia's 50 Best Bars and has gained recognition as a must-visit destination with a devoted global following. EO's best-selling Signature Smash Burger. Created by partner and chef Julia Jaksic, it features double wagyu beef patties, American cheese and caramelised onions. High Bar Society Booth M5 At the heart of "High Bar" lies a promise - A firm commitment to establishing a gold standard and a high bar for alcoholic gelato. Head gelato mixologist, Sharon Tay, leveraged her decade-long experience in gelato ice cream R&D and advanced food science expertise to create the penultimate alcoholic gelato ice cream. An exquisite collection of alcoholic gelato that are not only exceptional in taste and texture but also have the highest alcoholic content that Asia has ever seen - a whopping 6% ABV. Rainforest Brewery Booth M24 Welcome to Rainforest Brewery, where beer is crafted with heart and soul. Every batch is meticulously handcrafted with premium ingredients, embodying their passion for quality and sustainability. Founded by Andy, with the unwavering support of his wife Christy, they are dedicated to delivering a unique taste that everyone will love. Discover the essence of their brews – crafted with care and enjoyed by all. Lavendar Haze



The Provence Edition of Lavender Haze is enhanced with the elegant and exquisite dried lavender flower air-flown from La Provence, France. Sakemama Booth H60 Sakemama is on a mission to provide the lovers of Japanese Sakes, Craft Beers & Wines, privileged access to the best brands which by definition of minuscule quantities, are near-impossible to come by even within the domestic Japanese market. With the strictest cold-chain logistics policies in place coupled with brewery-direct provenance, you can be assured of genuine authenticity and freshness. Swanlake Koshihikari Rice Lager Brewed with Premium Koshihikari rice harvested in Niigata and served at Michelin awarded restaurants. Crisp citrus and elegant florality. Recipient of multiple awards, at both domestic and international competitions. Antelope's What Churchill Said Winston Churchill once said, "Gin and tonics have saved more British lives and hearts than all the doctors in Britain.'' A craft mead inspired by G&T; savour the characteristic scent of juniper berries and refreshing lime citrus. Sunbird Brewing Company Booth M26 Sunbird Brewing Company, Asia's champion brewery, leads in craft beer innovation. They create exceptional beers with local flavors, using Asian-inspired ingredients to bridge cultural gaps and delight refined palates. Their brews celebrate Asia's rich culinary heritage, blending tradition and creativity. At Sunbird, every sip is a journey through the vibrant world of Asian craft beer. Sunset Groove Lager A light and crisp unfiltered Helles accompanied by the zippy noble hops with a clean snappy finish. Enjoyable right from the break of dawn to night fall, on any occasion. Pulut Hitam Imperial Stout Deconstructed from another local dessert, Pulut Hitam, merging the signature flavours of Coconut, Gula Melaka and black glutinous rice in this Imperial Stout. Roasted notes of coffee and chocolate, paired with rich and creamy finish. The Hatch Collective Booths H46,H47,H51,H52,H49,H5 Forged Irish Stout Forged Irish Stout is the World's Creamiest Stout set to conquer the world. A hand-crafted stout with hints of chocolate and coffee roasted notes.

SOURCE Constellar