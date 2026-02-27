TAT announces Tomorrowland Thailand full-scale Asian debut in December 2026

Legendary Belgian electronic music festival to take place on 11–13 December 2026 at Wisdom Valley Pattaya with six stages and iconic global productions, reinforcing the Kingdom's position as a World Class Event Hub Destination

BANGKOK, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) announces Tomorrowland Thailand, confirming the festival's first full-scale Asian debut on 11–13 December 2026 at Wisdom Valley, Pattaya, Chon Buri Province. The legendary Belgian electronic music phenomenon will bring its full-scale production to Thailand, reinforcing the Kingdom's position as a World Class Event Hub Destination and strengthening global confidence in Thailand as a premier host of international events.

Tomorrowland Thailand unveils a new chapter as the legendary Belgian festival makes its first full-scale Asian debut on 11–13 December 2026 at Wisdom Valley Pattaya, uniting global music, creativity and Thailand’s world-class event excellence.

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, said, "The arrival of Tomorrowland in Thailand is a proud milestone for our country. It reflects strong international confidence in Thailand's ability to host world-class experiences, while giving us a powerful platform to showcase the warmth of Thai hospitality to the world."

The TAT Governor presided over the official announcement, joined by Mr. Nat Kruthasoot, TAT Deputy Governor for Tourism Products and Business, together with Mr. Adirek Un-Osoth, Vice Governor of Chon Buri Province, Mr. Bruno Vanwelsenaers, Chief Executive Officer of WEAREONE.world, and Mr. Laurent De Greef, First Secretary of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium in Thailand.

Mr. Nat said, "TAT is advancing Event Marketing as a strategic pillar to strengthen Thailand's position as a World Class Event Hub Destination by securing leading global events for the Kingdom. Hosting Tomorrowland Thailand marks a proud milestone as the first full-scale Tomorrowland festival in Asia. Thailand is fully prepared with world-class transport and tourism infrastructure, reliable public utilities and internationally accredited healthcare services. Tomorrowland Thailand will drive high-value tourism, engage a new generation of global travellers and contribute to balanced, sustainable long-term economic growth."

Tomorrowland Thailand will be presented under the global theme Consciencia, connecting the editions in Belgium, Thailand and Brazil within a single narrative universe. The concept reflects six core human emotions — wonder, love, anger, happiness, desire and sadness — expressed through music, stage design and immersive storytelling.

The three-day festival will feature the full Tomorrowland experience across six spectacular stages, welcoming music fans from around the world. The legendary Mainstage will headline the programme, while iconic stages such as CORE and Freedom will be presented in Asia for the first time. A new exclusive stage concept will debut exclusively at Tomorrowland Thailand.

To enhance visitor convenience, integrated Hotel Packages will be offered, including accommodation, a three-day Full Madness Pass and dedicated shuttle transfers between hotels and the festival site.

Hotel Packages will go on sale on 28 February 2026 at 16.00 Hrs. via the https://thailand.tomorrowland.com/th/welcome/ platform.

General ticket sales will commence on 7 March 2026 at 16.00 Hrs., with four ticket categories available: WorldWide Ticket Day Pass, Comfort (VIP) Pass, Full Madness Pass and Full Madness Comfort (VIP) Pass.

TAT projects annual attendance of approximately 50,000 visitors per day, generating no less than 1.426 billion Baht in direct visitor expenditure and an estimated overall economic impact of approximately 5.3 billion Baht. The festival is expected to stimulate sustained growth across hospitality, transport, services and the wider creative industries.

Further details, including the official artist line-up, will be announced in due course through Tomorrowland Thailand's official communication channels, including Website: thailand.tomorrowland.com; Instagram: TomorrowlandThailand; TikTok: @tomorrowland_thailand; Facebook: thailand.tomorrowland; and X: TMLthailand_

SOURCE Tourism Authority of Thailand