Tata Power Collaborates with Databricks to Build Future-Ready Data and AI Platform to Accelerate Energy Transition

SINGAPORE, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Power, one of India's largest integrated power companies and a part of the Tata Group, today announced the enterprise-wide adoption of the Databricks platform to accelerate its data and AI transformation across all business clusters - driving enhanced operational efficiency, smarter decision-making, and scalable digital innovation.

Left to right: Kamalkanth Tummala, Managing Director–India, Databricks; Nick Eayrs, VP Field Engineering–APJ, Databricks; and Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power, at the announcement of the Databricks and Tata Power partnership to build a future-ready data and AI platform to accelerate the energy transition across Tata Power’s business clusters.

As Tata Power advances its transformation in line with the energy transition - spanning renewable integration, smart grids, and an expanding B2C portfolio - the company is building a future-ready data and AI platform to power its next phase of growth. This unified platform will enable intelligent grid management, advanced power planning and optimisation, improved billing and collection efficiencies, accurate renewable forecasting, and operational excellence across solar manufacturing and rooftop businesses while delivering a seamless, single-view customer experience.

To support this vision, Tata Power is leveraging Databricks to establish a modern data foundation that goes beyond traditional warehouses and fragmented analytics systems. Designed to process data at scale and enable near real-time insights, it will also support advanced analytics, AI and agents - underpinned by the governance and security of the Databricks platform. With Databricks, Tata Power can unify data engineering, analytics, and AI on a single, scalable platform, integrating edge, operational, and enterprise data, eliminating silos, and accelerating insight-led decision-making across the organisation.

A key highlight of this transformation is the adoption of Genie, Databricks' AI agent that lets any employee talk to their data and get trusted answers instantly. With its natural language interface, Genie redefines how organisations access enterprise data to quickly generate insights, dashboards, and analytics and make better decisions, faster.

Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said, "This partnership with Databricks marks a key milestone in our journey to build a future-ready, intelligent energy ecosystem. By leveraging the power of data and AI , we are strengthening our digital foundation to drive smarter operations, accelerate renewable integration, and deliver more agile, customer-centric solutions while contributing to a resilient and sustainable power sector."

Tata Power is reshaping customer energy behaviour across residential, commercial, and industrial segments - an essential lever in accelerating the energy transition. Customers are increasingly evolving into active energy participants, not just consumers, optimising their energy usage while contributing to greater grid flexibility, enhanced efficiency, and a more sustainable energy ecosystem.

"The energy sector is undergoing a profound transformation, and data and AI is at the heart of that change. Together, Databricks and Tata Power are building a unified and scalable platform that brings together data, apps, analytics, and AI agents - enabling faster innovation and more resilient, data-driven energy systems. This empowers Tata Power to optimize energy distribution, and drive smarter, more sustainable decision-making at scale," said Nick Eayrs, Vice President of Field Engineering for Asia Pacific and Japan at Databricks.

"Tata Power's decision to standardize on Databricks underscores the growing importance of data and AI in transforming the energy sector. As they build a unified, enterprise-wide platform, we are excited to support their journey toward smarter, more efficient operations. This also reflects the strong momentum we are seeing in India, where enterprises are rapidly scaling AI to drive innovation and measurable outcomes," said Kamalkanth Tummala, Managing Director for India at Databricks.

Tata Power aims to consolidate enterprise data on the Databricks platform, creating a strong foundation for new initiatives and next-generation AI applications. In the medium term, this future-ready platform will enable self-service analytics, "talk-to-data" capabilities, and the democratisation of data and AI - driving faster, insight-led decision-making across the organisation.

To bring this vision to life, Tata Power will build a robust data infrastructure by leveraging the platform's capabilities, anchored by its internal Centre of Excellence and strengthened through a strategic partner ecosystem.

About Tata Power

Tata Power, a part of the Tata Group, is one of India's largest integrated power companies with a diversified portfolio spanning power generation, transmission, distribution, trading, renewable energy, storage solutions, and solar manufacturing. The company has a diversified portfolio of over 16 GW with a rapidly growing share of clean energy and is committed to achieving Net Zero before 2045. To learn more, follow Tata Power on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and Instagram or visit www.tatapower.com.

About Databricks

Databricks is the Data and AI company. More than 20,000 organizations worldwide — including adidas, AT&T, Bayer, Block, Mastercard, Rivian, Unilever, and over 60% of the Fortune 500 — rely on Databricks to build and scale data and AI apps, analytics and agents. Headquartered in San Francisco with 30+ offices around the globe, Databricks offers a unified platform that includes Lakebase, Genie, Agent Bricks, Lakeflow, Lakehouse, and Unity Catalog. To learn more, follow Databricks on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and Instagram.

SOURCE Tata Power