Tatler Off Menu at Galaxy Macau: A Culinary Extravaganza that Brought Together a Constellation of Asia's Award-Winning Chefs, Mixology and Entertainment for One Spectacular Macau Grand Prix Weekend

MACAU, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a seamless fusion of gastronomy, culture, and entertainment, Tatler Off Menu, in partnership with Galaxy Macau™, curated a transcendent event experience for food aficionados, sports lovers and culture seekers. Coinciding with the 70th Anniversary of Macau's Formula Three Grand Prix, the event unfolded at Cabana at The Banyan Tree in Macau, delivering an unmissable treat for guests seeking the perfect intersection of culinary excellence, vibe-like entertainment and immersive luxury experiences.

Offering three distinct sessions from Saturday, November 18, to Sunday, November 19, the festival transported visitors into a world where a constellation of leading talents from Michelin-starred culinary masters and established Asia's 50 Best Restaurants and Bars' redefined the essence of fine dining. Chinky Eyes, playing an explosive nighttime live set, electrified audiences with a mix of hip hop and soul. Spinning the soundtrack to the event, Singaporean-Dutch DJ Mengzy set her tone for a weekend of glamour, playing the perfect playlist on a floating stage at the Banyan Tree's tropical poolside.

Against the backdrop of the adrenaline-fueled Macau Grand Prix, which celebrated seven decades of thrilling races, Tatler Off Menu unfolded across two glittering, action-packed days from Saturday, November 18, to Sunday, November 19. Offering three distinct sessions, the festival transported visitors into a world where a galaxy of stars from Michelin-starred culinary masters and established Asia's 50 Best Restaurants and Bars' gastronomic talents redefined the essence of fine dining. As the culinary geniuses paired up - many for the first time - they created a dining experience that transcended the ordinary, redefining palates amid the vibrant ambiance of the event, and the energy, buzz and excitement of the Macau Grand Prix races.

"We are thrilled to showcase the inaugural edition of Tatler Off Menu at Galaxy Integrated Resort Macau – as the city's most compelling luxury lifestyle destination. Tatler Off Menu tapped into this city's unprecedented status as a UNESCO 'Creative City of Gastronomy,' and the level of talent among the acclaimed chefs, mixologist and musicians who gathered this weekend at Banyan Tree Macau was a testament to Galaxy Entertainment Group's appetite and commitment to bringing trend-setting, experiential events to Macau," said Mr. Kevin Kelly, Chief Operating Officer, Galaxy Entertainment Group.

The collaboration between three-star chef Jimmy Lim of JL Studio in Taichung, Taiwan, and the one-star wonder Uwe Opocensky from Restaurant Petrus in Hong Kong was nothing short of a gastronomic match made in heaven. Yielding a mouthwatering Water Bamboo, Cherry Tomato, Straciatella, from Chef Lim at JL Studio; and a standout French Ice Kacang – shaved Foie Gras, French Beans, Croutons, Hazelnut from Chef Opocensky at Restaurant Petrus, to masterfully ignite their collaborative influences in the kitchen.

Suraja "Jan" Ruangnukulkit from Saffron in Macau and Singaporean Barry Quek of Whey, both luminaries in their own right, embarked on a culinary journey that resulted in delicious and artful masterpieces. Unveiling Chef Jan's revolutionary Niang scallops, Gooseberries, Thai Herbs, Caviar on Betel Leaf; juxtaposed with Chef Quek's flavorful Curry Laksa Konjac rice, Octopus, Llama Island Dried Shrimp; their collaboration was a testament to the creative prowess sparked when two culinary masterminds join forces.

Pam Pichaya Soontornyanakij from Potong in Bangkok, boasting her One-Michelin-star, joined forces with standout Michelin award-winning talent Riccardo La Perna of 8 ½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA Macau. Their exceptional culinary skills combined the best of Asian and Italian flavors, with Chef La Perna's Braised Beef Shoulder, Whipped Potatoes, Cime di Rapa, Dried Tomato; and Chef Pichaya's Patagonian Toothfish, Kapi Sauce, Caviar; creating harmonious symphonies on the plate.

The culinary stage was set for a weekend of superb delights as two celebrated Chinese master chefs—Chan Chek Keong of the Two-Michelin-starred eatery Sichuan Feng Wei Ju at StarWorld Hotel in Macau and Paul Lau of Tin Lung Heen in Hong Kong—shared their trade secrets, creating an unforgettable gastronomic experience. Chef Chan presented Braised Sea Cucumber Stuffed with Minced Kurobuta Pork; as the perfect complement to Chef Lau's delectable Baked Baby Coconut with Seafood.

Mung Lam Ng, famed for Ensue in Shenzhen and ranked No. 31 in Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2023, joined forces with Jordy Navarra of Toyo Eatery. This one-off collaboration, with sustainability at its core, elevated fine-dining in the Greater Bay Area to an art form. Chef Navarra, a recipient of the "Flor de Caña Sustainable Restaurant Award" and No. 41 on Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list for 2023, showcased his shared commitment to sustainability with Chef Ng. Ng's Buffalo Milk Congee, Foie Gras, Rice Tostada from Ensue; offset Navarra's spectacular Heirloom Purple Rice Champorado, Dried Chilies, Yunnan Black Truffle; for an elevated nod to their shared regional gastronomic heritage and celebration of locally sourced, homegrown ingredients.

To round out the Off Menu gastronomic journey in sweet style, Executive Pastry of StarWorld Hotel, Galaxy Macau & Broadway Macau Chef Lok Hin Yam crafted a delightful finale. Chef Hin's delicate creation: Oriental Beauty Tea, Kyoto Grape, Cassis, was born from the finest ingredients and his training with the world's leading pastry chefs, as the perfect sweet conclusion to each session of Tatler Off Menu and an ode to collaboration.

The mixology prowess of Seven Yi from Taipei's Room by Le Kief added a layer of innovation, surprise and indulgence. His one-off cocktail: Kyoto Grape, Whiskey, Cardamom, Lapsang Souchong, blended complex flavors and premium ingredients in a carefully curated symphony of taste to pair with Chef Hin's delicate dessert.

As guests indulged in Off Menu Macau's plethora of gastronomic offerings, live entertainment enriched the event experience, spotlighting contemporary Hong Kong and Macau. Chinky Eyes, playing an explosive nighttime live set, electrified audiences with a mix of hip hop and soul. Spinning the soundtrack to the event, Singaporean-Dutch DJ Mengzy set her tone for a weekend of glamour, playing the perfect playlist on a floating stage at the Banyan Tree's tropical poolside.

A sellout event, the inaugural edition of Tatler Off Menu Macau was a spectacular celebration of the talent and artistry underscoring Asia's leading fine-dining establishments; featuring a confluence of cultures and flavors unmatched on Macau's vibrant gastronomic scene. A spectacular experiential event odyssey at the Galaxy Macau luxury integrated resort, Tatler Off Menu left an indelible mark on Macau's cultural landscape for one unforgettable weekend.

