Tattu Launches 5.0 Smart Battery Platform as Heavy-Lift Drones Demand Faster Charging and Smarter Fleet Power Management

Developed for 100kg-class agricultural and logistics UAVs, the platform integrates high-discharge performance, 6C fast charging, intelligent BMS control and lifecycle data access.

LIVERMORE, Calif., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tattu, a professional UAV battery brand under Shenzhen Grepow Battery Co., Ltd., today announced the launch of the Tattu 5.0 Smart Battery Platform, a new power platform developed for 100kg-class agricultural and logistics drones that require higher load capability, faster battery rotation and smarter fleet-level power management.

Tattu 5.0 Smart UAV Battery Platform

As agricultural and industrial UAVs move toward larger spraying volumes, heavier logistics payloads and more intensive daily missions, the value of a drone power system is no longer defined by battery capacity alone. For professional operators, the real challenge is whether a battery platform can support stable high-load flight, fast turnaround, safer operation and predictable fleet management across repeated working cycles.

Tattu 5.0 was created in response to this industry shift. Unlike a standalone battery product, the platform is designed as an integrated power system that connects high-discharge battery performance, intelligent BMS control, fast charging, charger communication and lifecycle data access. For heavy-lift UAV operators, the battery system is becoming operational infrastructure rather than a replaceable accessory.

With 6C fast charging and 12C continuous discharge, Tattu 5.0 is designed to support both high-power mission demands and faster field rotation. When paired with Tattu's dedicated 15kW smart charger, the system can charge the battery from 15% to 96% in approximately 14 minutes under three-phase AC input, helping agricultural and logistics operators reduce waiting time, improve battery rotation efficiency and keep fleets working through intensive schedules.

Beyond charging speed and output capability, Tattu 5.0 also reflects a broader shift toward smarter power management. By integrating intelligent BMS control, smoother charger communication and lifecycle data access, the platform helps operators better understand battery behavior, plan maintenance and manage power assets with greater confidence.

"Tattu 5.0 represents our understanding of where the UAV industry is heading," said the Dr. Pi, R&D Expert at Grepow. "As heavy-lift drones become larger and more capable, the battery system must support not only power output, but also charging efficiency, operational safety, lifecycle visibility and repeatable daily performance in real working environments."

With the launch of Tattu 5.0, Tattu continues to support the UAV industry's transition toward heavier, smarter and more efficient unmanned aerial operations. The platform is designed to serve professional UAV manufacturers, agricultural drone operators, logistics drone developers and fleet users seeking a more integrated approach to power system performance.

For more information about the Tattu 5.0 Smart Battery Platform, please visit www.tattuworld.com.

ABOUT TATTU

Tattu is a professional UAV battery brand under Shenzhen Grepow Battery Co., Ltd., providing advanced power solutions for industrial drones, agricultural UAVs, logistics drones, FPV aircraft and other unmanned systems. Tattu focuses on high-performance battery systems, intelligent power management and reliable energy solutions for professional unmanned applications.

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SOURCE Tattu