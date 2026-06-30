Taylor's Education Group Backs Hanoi's SenTia School in Strategic Move to Expand K-12 Portfolio

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor's Education Group (TEG) has developed a strategic partnership in SenTia School, a leading K–12 institution in Vietnam, as part of its continued expansion of its regional education footprint.

The partnership strengthens TEG's growing K–12 portfolio and reinforces its long-term commitment to delivering high-quality, future-focused education across Asia. SenTia School will continue to offer the Vietnamese national curriculum as its foundation, supported by bilingual education and internationally benchmarked programmes aligned with its philosophy of Happy Growing and its positioning of "Vietnamese Identity, International Quality".

Widely recognised for its innovative approach to learning environments, SenTia School is also home to an award-winning eco-conscious campus. The Hanoi campus received the prestigious Best Educational Design Award at the World Architecture Festival as well as the National Architecture Award. Purposefully designed within a high-density urban setting, the campus features a dynamic layout that maximises natural light and cross-ventilation across classrooms.

British University Vietnam (BUV), which is a member of Taylor's Education Group, will play a key role in supporting SenTia's academic enhancement. As the first and only university in Vietnam to receive QAA university-wide accreditation, BUV will contribute its academic expertise and quality assurance frameworks to strengthen both SenTia's Vietnamese national curriculum delivery and its Oxford International Programme.

As part of Taylor's Education Group, SenTia students will benefit from wider regional exposure through student mobility programmes, leadership development initiatives, and collaborative learning opportunities across TEG's education network in Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam. Teachers will gain access to professional development opportunities, academic benchmarking, and best-practice sharing across the Group.

SenTia students will also have progression opportunities into Taylor's College and Taylor's University Malaysia, British University Vietnam, and BUV's network of British and international university partners.

Dato' Loy Teik Ngan, Executive Chairman of Taylor's Education Group, said:

"We believe quality education must always be delivered with both rigour and heart, creating environments where every student feels supported, inspired, and empowered to thrive. With SenTia joining the Group alongside British University Vietnam, we are strengthening an integrated K–12 to university pathway that enables Vietnamese students to progress with confidence, grounded in local identity and prepared for global opportunities."

Ms Tran Nhat Minh, Founder of SenTia School, said:

"This partnership marks an important milestone in SenTia's development. Our dedication to Vietnamese values and the national curriculum remains unchanged. With the support of Taylor's Education Group and British University Vietnam, we can expand the academic and developmental pathways available to our students while keeping their Vietnamese identity at the centre of their educational journey."

About Taylor's Education Group (TEG):

Taylor's Education Group (TEG) is one of Southeast Asia's most trusted names in private education, with a legacy spanning more than five decades. With a strong presence across Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam, TEG has grown into a dynamic regional education ecosystem spanning K–12 and higher education, serving more than 35,000 students annually and a thriving alumni network of over 100,000 across the region.

Today, TEG's portfolio comprises 11 premier institutions, including Australian International School Malaysia, Garden International School, Lexel International School, Nexus International Schools, Taylor's International Schools, British University Vietnam, Taylor's College, and Taylor's University.

Recent additions, including SenTia School, Vietnam, further reflect TEG's commitment to democratising access to high-quality, future-ready education. Through its regional network, students benefit from world-class academic standards, strong industry linkages, and clear progression pathways across the Group's institutions, preparing them to succeed in a rapidly changing world.

About SenTia School:

SenTia School combines the Vietnamese national curriculum with the Oxford International Curriculum through its bilingual program. Guided by its philosophy of "Happy Growing," its 4Cs values, and its deep commitment to Vietnamese identity, SenTia prepares students to thrive as global citizens while staying rooted in Vietnamese traditions.

SOURCE Taylor’s Education Group