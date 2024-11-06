Taylor's University Rises to 36th in the QS Asia University Rankings 2025

SUBANG JAYA, Malaysia, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor's University continues its remarkable ascent, climbing five places to secure the 36th spot in the QS Asia University Rankings 2025. This latest achievement not only reaffirms Taylor's position as Southeast Asia's leading private university for the fourth year but also solidifies its standing within Asia's top 50. It reflects a steadfast commitment to academic excellence and a relentless pursuit of transformative education.

This milestone represents a significant leap forward across 11 key indicators, with outstanding progress in Academic Reputation, International Research Network, and Employer Reputation. The university also showed notable advancements in International Student Ratio, Faculty Student Ratio, Citations per Paper, Inbound Exchange Students and Outbound Exchange Students, International Faculty Ratio, Staff with PhD, and Papers per Faculty.

Professor Barry Winn, Vice Chancellor and President of Taylor's University emphasised the significance of this recognition as a testament to the university's evolving influence: "This ranking is a reflection of our unwavering dedication to purposeful education. Through a culture of continuous innovation in teaching, research, and collaboration, we are preparing our students to build a future filled with possibilities."

Taylor's University remains a trailblazer in education, empowering students to engage deeply in social and environmental initiatives that drive real-world change. In the past year alone, the university has integrated 106 Impact Projects positively impacted the lives of over 3,100 individuals.

In addition, Taylor's University upholds a remarkable 99.7% graduate employability rate, as recorded by the Ministry of Higher Education Malaysia in 2023, with graduates successfully transitioning into employment within six months of completing their studies.

About Taylor's University

Taylor's University is the No. 1 private university in Southeast Asia, ranked #251 in the QS World University Rankings 2025. This ranking place the university among the top 1% of global universities. Additionally, the university is ranked at No. 36 in the QS Asia University Rankings 2025 exercise. The university also has 5-Star ratings in seven (7) categories of the QS Stars Rating: Teaching, Internationalisation, Employability, Inclusiveness, Facilities, Subject Ranking and Online Learning. Taylor's continues to play a strong role in developing Malaysia's human resource capital, and boasts 100,000-strong alumni, many of whom have become leaders in their respective fields.

