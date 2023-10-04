Tazapay Named to the 2023 CB Insights' Fintech 100 List

Tazapay Recognized for Achievements in Cross-border Payments

SINGAPORE, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named Tazapay to its sixth-annual Fintech 100 ranking (previously the Fintech 250) - showcasing the 100 most promising private fintech companies of 2023.

"Representing 24 different countries across the globe, this year's Fintech 100 is shaping the future of real-time payments, spend management automation, embedded finance, and more," said Chris Bendtsen, Lead Fintech Analyst, CB Insights. Together, they are not only increasing the pace of innovation, but launching new products and features to revolutionize the industry as a whole. I cannot wait to see what this cohort accomplishes next."

"Being recognized in the CB Insights' Fintech 100 list is an affirmation of our vision to revolutionize cross-border payments. We're committed to creating solutions that not only simplify transactions but also instill trust in global commerce. This acknowledgement fuels our determination to push boundaries further," remarked Rahul Shinghal, CEO of Tazapay

Utilizing the CB Insights platform , the research team selected these 100 winners from a pool of over 19,000 private companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on factors including - equity funding, investor profiles, business relationships, R&D activity, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, proprietary Mosaic scores , and Yardstiq transcripts - and criteria such as tech novelty and market potential. The research team also reviewed thousands of Analyst Briefings submitted by applicants.

In a rapidly globalizing e-commerce landscape, Tazapay emerges as a crucial enabler. Its platform provides seamless and secure payment solutions, empowering businesses to confidently operate on a global scale. Tazapay has bridged the gap for cross-border merchants and enterprises, facilitating payment collections from 173+ global markets. Furthermore, the introduction of local payment options such as local bank transfers, QR codes, e-wallets, vouchers, etc. enables businesses to tap into diverse customer segments within these markets, further widening and deepening their reach. Demonstrating commitment to growth and compliance, Tazapay secured a license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and successfully closed its Series A funding in 2023

Quick facts on the 2023 Fintech 100:

: The Fintech 100 includes a mix of companies at different stages of maturity, product development, and funding. The cohort has raised nearly in equity funding across 381 deals since 2019. Unicorns : There are 31 companies with $1B+ valuations on the list.

: There are 31 companies with $1B+ valuations on the list. Global Reach: This year's winners represent 24 different countries across the globe. Forty-three percent of the selected companies are headquartered in the US. The UK comes in second with 12 winners, followed by Singapore with 7. Additionally, some emerging markets stand out with multiple winners this year. For example, India has 3 winners, while Indonesia and Egypt each have 2.

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

About Tazapay

Tazapay is reshaping the cross-border e-commerce landscape by offering secure, transparent, and efficient payment solutions tailored for global commerce. Catering to industries such as travel, gaming, ed-tech, SaaS, and e-commerce, we're committed to fostering trust and facilitating smooth global transactions. As the e-commerce domain continues to expand, Tazapay remains dedicated to being the payment solution partner of choice for businesses around the globe. Learn more at www.tazapay.com

SOURCE Tazapay