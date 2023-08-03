SINGAPORE, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the in-principle approval earlier this year, Tazapay Pte. Ltd. ("Tazapay") a leading fintech company specialising in cross-border payments, is delighted to announce the attainment of a Major Payment Institution (MPI) licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). The approval from MAS further underpins Tazapay's commitment to robust regulatory compliance and operational excellence.

Tazapay Secures MPI Licence from Singapore's MAS, Bolstering Its Cross-Border Payment Capabilities

Singapore, known as a hub for international trade and commerce, offers the perfect vantage point for Tazapay to expand its reach and impact across Asia and beyond. The MPI licence allows Tazapay to extend its full suite of services, spanning account issuance, merchant acquisition, cross-border and domestic money transfers, and e-money issuance, to its growing client base.

Rahul Shinghal, CEO of Tazapay, shares his excitement, "Receiving this licence from MAS is a remarkable milestone in our journey. It not only signifies our commitment to delivering the highest standards of regulatory compliance but also paves the way for us to provide even more innovative and mission-critical cross-border payment solutions. As a Singapore-born and headquartered company, we view this achievement with immense pride and gratitude."

Even amidst a challenging tech winter, Tazapay continues to demonstrate resilience and an unwavering commitment to growth. The MPI licence acts as a catalyst for a host of forthcoming initiatives dedicated to augmenting the quality, security and user-friendliness of Tazapay's services. Coupled with the successful closing of our series A funding of USD 16.9 Million, Tazapay is better positioned than ever to transform the way cross-border e-commerce merchants operate especially in sectors such as travel, education technology, fashion & apparel, gifting and gaming.

With this milestone, Tazapay is ready to redefine cross-border transactions, offering a seamless and secure payment experience to businesses in the vibrant e-commerce space. The journey continues, and Tazapay remains dedicated to its mission of making global payments as smooth and frictionless as possible.

About Tazapay

Tazapay is a Singapore-based fintech company, designed to redefine the cross-border payment experience. Since its inception in 2021 by industry veterans, Tazapay has raised a successful $16.9 million Series A funding round, with significant investment from prestigious institutions such as Sequoia and the PayPal Alumni Fund. The platform allows businesses to transact with ease in 173+ countries, offering an array of card and local payment options. Its unified interface simplifies the onboarding process, allowing businesses to partner with just one entity, thereby streamlining their payment process. Tazapay continues to drive global business growth by offering a trusted and accessible platform for cross-border e-commerce transactions.

SOURCE Tazapay