TCI EXPRESS Delivers Strong Q1 FY27 Growth; E-Commerce Express Surges 63% as Branch Network Crosses 1,000 Locations

GURUGRAM, India, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCI Express Ltd. ("TCI EXPRESS", NSE: TCIEXP; BSE: 540212), India's leading express distribution company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

During Q1 FY27, TCI EXPRESS extended its multimodal reach across Surface, Rail, Domestic Air, International Air, C2C and E-Commerce, crossing 1,000 branches nationwide through continued network expansion and technology integration. The quarter's standout performer was E-Commerce Express, which surged 63.0% YoY to become the Company's fastest-growing segment.

Growth was underpinned by customer additions, deeper traction across key verticals, automation-led process enhancements, as well as continued investment in network optimisation and technology-enabled logistics solutions.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Chander Agarwal, Managing Director of TCI EXPRESS, said:

"The first quarter of FY2027 marked a positive start to the year for TCI EXPRESS, with the Company reporting Total Income of Rs. 315.3 crore, reflecting YoY growth of 8.7%. Performance was supported by customer additions, network expansion and strong demand across e-commerce, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, automotive and SME led shipments. Despite elevated operating costs and competitive pricing across certain segments, the Company remained focused on service quality, technology adoption and network efficiency to drive business growth.

Surface Express continued to be the largest contributor to the Company's operations, recording 8.7% YoY growth, supported by higher volumes from existing customers, new account additions and steady demand across key industrial sectors. During the quarter, the Company strengthened its operating footprint through branch expansion and the opening of new facilities at strategic industrial locations, enhancing service reach across key commercial corridors.

Domestic Air Express benefited from customer additions, expansion of enterprise accounts, expanded direct airport delivery coverage and automation of key operational processes. International Air Express recorded 27.3% YoY growth, supported by new customer additions, customer win-backs and expanded partnerships with global carriers.

E-Commerce Express emerged as the fastest growing business this quarter, up 63.0% YoY, while C2C Express and Rail Express continued to strengthen their network presence and operational capabilities through branch expansion and technology integration.

The Company maintained a debt-free balance sheet while investing in technology-led initiatives, automation and network expansion to strengthen its multimodal logistics capabilities. Going forward, TCI EXPRESS plans to expand its dedicated Air Express network, establish standalone air cargo hubs and introduce differentiated service offerings to further strengthen its position in the time-sensitive logistics segment.

Alongside its business initiatives, the Company continued its commitment towards community development through the TCI Express Foundation. During the quarter, the Artificial Limb Centre in Lucknow supported 217 beneficiaries, while the Archery Academy in Khunti, Jharkhand, provided structured coaching and training to 50 beneficiaries. Backed by a strong balance sheet, an expanding network and continued investments in technology and infrastructure, TCI EXPRESS remains focused on creating long-term value for its customers and stakeholders."

Performance Highlights: Q1 FY2027 vs. Q1 FY2026

Revenue from operations of Rs. 312 Crores compared to Rs. 287 Crores

EBITDA of Rs. 37 Crores compared to Rs. 33 Crores

EBITDA margin was 11.7%

PAT of Rs. 22 Crores with margin at 7.1%

Key Operational Highlights

Total Income for the quarter was Rs. 315.3 Crores

Surface Express maintained healthy business momentum during the quarter, supported by customer additions, expansion of the branch network with 9 new branches and continued focus on operational efficiency

Domestic Air Express delivered strong operational performance, driven by customer acquisition, strategic airline partnerships, digital automation initiatives, enhanced airport connectivity and the addition of 7 new branches

International Air Express strengthened global connectivity through strategic carrier partnerships, export hub consolidation and enhanced digital platform integration

Rail Express expanded its operational footprint with the addition of 10 new branches, improving pickup density and strengthening multimodal connectivity across key commercial corridors

E-Commerce continued to witness strong business momentum, supported by expansion of B2C last-mile delivery capabilities, technology-enabled operations and continued network expansion initiatives

C2C Express strengthened its regional presence with the addition of 16 new branches, alongside continued customer acquisition and fleet expansion

Overall business momentum remained healthy during the quarter, driven by customer additions, expansion of the Company's branch network to over 1,000 locations and continued technology-led operational enhancements across business verticals

About TCI EXPRESS:

TCI EXPRESS is India's leading time-definite express logistics company, offering integrated multimodal logistics solutions across Surface, Rail, Air, C2C and E-Commerce services. With over 1,000 company-owned branches covering 60,000+ locations, the Company provides reliable, technology-enabled and customer-centric logistics solutions across India and international markets. TCI EXPRESS operates through an asset-light and fully containerised model supported by automation, ERP-led operations and digital integration platforms to enhance operational efficiency and service reliability. The Company serves a diversified customer base across industries including automotive, pharmaceuticals, engineering, defence, renewable energy, consumer goods, retail and e-commerce.

Safe Harbour:

This release contains statements that contain "forward-looking statements" including, but without limitation, statements relating to the implementation of strategic initiatives and other statements relating to TCI EXPRESS' future business developments and economic performance. While these forward-looking statements indicate our assessment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, several risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. TCI EXPRESS undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

SOURCE TCI Express Ltd