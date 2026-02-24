TCL congratulates Global Brand Ambassador Eileen Gu on historic performance at Milano Cortina 2026, inspiring greatness among audiences worldwide

MILAN, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a leading global technology company and Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner, today congratulated freestyle skier and brand ambassador Eileen Gu on her dedication and perseverance during Milano Cortina 2026, which has led her to break new ground in her sport.

Reflecting on her experience at the Olympic Winter Games with the support of TCL, Ms. Gu said: "I think looking back on it, I'm proud that I made the decisions that I did. It was a big bet on myself. Even if it hadn't gone my way, I would have nothing to regret because I have done quite literally every single thing that I possibly could to prepare for this event. Even if the results didn't come, I know that I did my very best and, at the moment when it counted most, I showed the world that I wasn't afraid to try. That's embodying the Olympic spirit."

"For me, I think greatness is opening doors for people who follow, making the road a little bit easier so that generations can progress and build upon the shoulders of the ones who came before them. With vulnerability, there's so much more power in that because it empowers other people to feel as though they can undertake the journey too," she added.

Gu secured a gold medal in the Women's Freeski Halfpipe, as well as silver medals in the Women's Freeski Slopestyle and Women's Freeski Big Air. While these achievements make her the most decorated women's freeski athlete of all time, her ability to overcome adversity and push boundaries has more importantly served as an inspiring example for millions of fans worldwide, echoing TCL's own mission to inspire greatness through innovation.

"At Milano Cortina 2026, Eileen Gu has embodied the spirit of what it means to 'Inspire Greatness,' showing a determination to go beyond limits and reimagine what is possible," said Wei Xue, Vice President and ESG Director of TCL Technology, and Chairman of the TCL Charity Foundation. "Her trailblazing spirit and dedication to excellence are a reminder of the greatness that everyone can achieve in their everyday lives."

Gu's journey at the Olympic Winter Games highlights the power of passion and courage. Supported as part of Team TCL, TCL remains dedicated to elevating athletes who challenge the status quo and to bringing fans closer to these moments of achievement through its 'screen universe,' display technology, smart home appliances, TCL RayNeo AR glasses and other innovations.

