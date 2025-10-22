TCL CSOT Breaks New Ground in Display Tech with World's First 8.6-Gen IJP OLED Plant

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology (TCL CSOT), a global leader in advanced display technologies and a subsidiary of TCL Technology (000100.SZ), today announced the commencement of construction of the world's first 8.6-generation Inkjet Printing OLED (IJP OLED) production line in Guangzhou, China.

The new project, referred to as "t8", which officially broke ground on October 21, will have a designed monthly capacity of 22.5 thousand sheets (based on 2290mm x 2620mm substrate size), focusing on high-end displays for tablets, laptops, and monitors, with a total investment estimated to reach over approximately USD 4 billion.

"Our t8 production line marks a breakthrough for the global display industry, showcasing technological capabilities and market potential in the high-generation AMOLED sector," said Jun Zhao, Senior Vice President of TCL Technology and CEO of TCL CSOT. "By bringing together the entire value chain, from foundational materials to final product assembly, we are building a fully integrated, end-to-end industrial cluster designed to compete on a global scale."

Prof. Sir Richard Henry Friend, Founder of Solution-Processed OLED, Director of Research at the Department of Physics, University of Cambridge, and Holder of the Cavendish Professorship of Physics for 1995–2020, shared a statement in support of the project. "It is wonderful to see the baton of printed OLED handed over to TCL. This has been the very best possible journey for the technology, and I'm so excited to see it move forward into its next very successful phase."

Capturing High-End Display Growth with Advanced Technology

IJP OLED is an innovative manufacturing process that deposits organic light-emitting materials with high precision onto substrates using advanced printing techniques. It delivers excellent color performance, high resolution, energy efficiency, and cost-effectiveness, making it ideal for a wide range of applications from small devices to large panels.

TCL CSOT has been investing in IJP OLED R&D for over a decade. In November 2024, the company began mass production and customer shipments from its G5.5 IJP OLED production line (t12) in Wuhan, China, which has since been ramping up capacity and enhancing process stability.

The global display market is evolving rapidly, driven by growing demand for foldable screens, automotive displays, wearable devices, and larger formats. OLED is increasingly becoming the technology of choice in premium segments. According to Omdia, AMOLED panel shipments are expected to grow from 1.01 billion units in 2024 to more than 1.33 billion units by 2030, driven by particularly strong growth in IT and automotive applications.

The t8 project will enable TCL CSOT to better serve these expanding markets and increase its competitiveness in high-end segments.

From Follower to Innovator: Leading the Next Generation of Displays

TCL CSOT has established a strong intellectual property foundation, holding over 9,700 OLED-related patents worldwide, including more than 1,200 specific to IJP OLED, ranking among the top in the industry. These patents cover key areas including design, materials, processes, and equipment.

Backed by more than 10 years of dedicated R&D, talent development, and strategic investment, TCL CSOT has achieved a transformative breakthrough — from initial research to mass production, and now to the world's first high-generation IJP OLED production line. The new t8 production line, powered by TCL CSOT's proprietary IJP OLED technology, marks a significant milestone not only for the company but also for the global display industry, reinforcing its position as a technology innovator and market leader.

About TCL CSOT

Established in 2009, TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. (TCL CSOT) is a leading global innovator in display technologies. Its LCD, OLED, and MLED solutions power applications across TVs, smartphones, tablets, laptops, monitors, automotive systems, VR/XR, and commercial displays. With a clear strategic direction set by its advanced display technology brand APEX, TCL CSOT invests continuously and strategically in R&D, driven by a mission to amaze, protect and inspire all people through endlessly innovative display technology. As part of TCL's Worldwide Olympic Partnership, TCL CSOT is proud to deliver display solutions that elevate experiences on the global stage.

