TCL Solar Set to Transform Southeast Asia's Solar Landscape with High-Efficiency BC Innovation

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Solar (Booth 1-N05) has officially debuted at Solar & Storage Live Vietnam 2026, showcasing its vertically integrated solar player and localized, project-first approach for Southeast Asia.

By presenting its complete product lineup which covers residential, C&I, and utility-scale projects, TCL Solar is positioning itself as a core partner in the region's accelerating solar energy implementation.

Crowds gather at the TCL Solar booth for in-depth discussions and product demonstrations.

Technological Superiority: The BC Advantage

At the heart of the showcase is TCL Solar's signature Back Contact (BC) Technology. Engineered for peak performance, the signature BC modules deliver:

Performance: Maximum power output of over 710W, and module conversion efficiency exceeding 26%.

Innovation: Advanced photolithography and fully passivated contact, with cell efficiency reaching 27.5%

Reliability: A 96%+ busbar-free coverage rate, combining high-efficiency power generation with a sleek, all-black aesthetic optimized for tropical climates.

TCL Solar anchors this performance with Dual-Native Core Moats:

IP Autonomy: Over 1,600 global BC patents, ensuring total technological control and minimizing risk for our partners.

Vertical Integration: Exclusive TS002 high-efficiency, low-carbon silicon wafers (minority carrier lifetime >10,000μs), which improve purity while reducing the carbon footprint by 10%.

Strategic Localization in Southeast Asia

Capitalizing on the N-type technology shift, TCL Solar is scaling its BC production capacity to meet Southeast Asia's surging energy demand. Our localized, project-first approach unlocks peak profitability across your residential, C&I, and utility portfolios.

By establishing local service centers, providing technical training, and optimizing supply chain resilience, TCL Solar is empowering regional distributors and EPCs to deliver reliable, long-term PV projects.

Building a Clean Future

Looking ahead, TCL Solar remains committed to its mission as a world-class PV enterprise. By leveraging BC technical innovation, localizing manufacturing, and building robust partner ecosystems, the brand continues to drive the global adoption of high-efficiency, sustainable energy solutions, contributing to a low-carbon emission future for emerging economies worldwide.

SOURCE TCL Solar