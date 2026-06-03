TCL TECH Unveils 2025 ESG Report: Driving Global Sustainability Transformation with Advanced Technology

SHENZHEN, China, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Technology Group Corporation (000100.SZ) ("TCL TECH") recently released its 2025 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, marking the company's 17th consecutive year of ESG disclosure. For the first time, the report presents TCL TECH's unified ESG strategic vision focused on using advanced technology to drive sustainable transformation and build an efficient, low-carbon future that is inclusive, resilient, connected, and grounded in transparent governance.

Figure: TCL TECH ESG Strategy (PRNewsfoto/TCL Technology Group Corporation) TCL TECH introduced the TCL TECH Global Code of Conduct. (PRNewsfoto/TCL Technology Group Corporation)

In addition, the report comprehensively addresses financially material issues through a four-pillar framework of governance, strategy, risk management, and metrics and targets. To further solidify its commitment to ethical global operations, the company also launched the TCL TECH Global Code of Conduct.

Embedding Carbon Reduction Goals in Green Manufacturing

Driven by a comprehensive carbon reduction strategy, TCL TECH has further refined its 2030 framework for controlling absolute carbon emissions and emissions intensity. The company's sustainable footprint now includes 13 manufacturing facilities recognized as 'Green Factories' for meeting strict environmental standards. Validating this commitment against rigorous global benchmarks, 23 subsidiaries obtained ISO 50001 energy management system certification, 34 subsidiaries passed the ISO 14001 standard for environmental management systems, 33 products passed ISO 14067 carbon footprint verification, and 17 products obtained Evaluation Carbone Simplifiée (ECS) certification, demonstrating TCL TECH's green management capabilities across the product lifecycle.

Through rigorous energy management and resource recycling, total renewable energy consumption exceeded 3.77 million MWh in 2025, and the water recycling rate at production sites reached 97.29%. Notably, TCL CSOT—a global leader in advanced display technologies and a subsidiary of TCL TECH—achieved a cumulative photovoltaic installation capacity of 145 MW, generating approximately 155 million kWh annually.

Championing Inclusiveness, Diversity, and Philanthropy

Driven by a people-first philosophy, TCL TECH continues to cultivate a resilient and diverse workforce. The company was included in the Forbes World's Best Employers list for the third consecutive year, and female representation in mid- and senior-level management increased to 21.7%. Within its supply chain, TCL TECH ensures sustainable practices by integrating ESG requirements throughout the full-lifecycle management process, highlighted by TCL CSOT's membership of the Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI) and a 100% response rate for supplier due diligence reporting.

Beyond its corporate operations, the TCL Charity Foundation directed RMB 59.71 million (US$ 8.3 million) toward community impact initiatives in 2025. Key initiatives include the "TCL Ecological Forest" in Sanjiangyuan, the "TCL Smart Classroom" promoting educational equity, and the "TCL Solar Low-Carbon Campus" project, which has now been implemented in 35 schools to support the revitalization of rural areas.

Accelerating Sustainable Innovation Through "AI for Real"

In 2025, TCL TECH adopted "AI for Real" as its core R&D strategy, fully integrating artificial intelligence across the R&D and manufacturing value chain. This innovation-driven momentum is underpinned by a transparent governance framework that builds a solid foundation through compliant operations and strict business ethics. As AI scales across the enterprise, TCL TECH ensures mission-critical data security and compliance through rigorous risk management and internal control mechanisms. By establishing a robust culture of integrity and governance that is strengthened by regular compliance training, multiple reporting channels, and strict accountability, the company fosters the transparency and trust required to support its strategic goals.

In the past year, this secure innovation environment resulted in 3,075 newly granted patents and IP rights and 109 innovative research projects. Notable breakthroughs include TCL CSOT's quasi-natural light spectrum display—the world's first to earn Quasi-Natural Light Spectrum EX certification—and the launch of the TCL Solar T5 Pro multi-slice high-density module, which leverages technological upgrades to deliver a step-change in energy efficiency and help accelerate the global green energy transition.

Looking ahead, TCL TECH remains steadfast in its mission to build a sustainable, connected future through advanced technology, working in collaboration with global partners to advance industry innovation.

About TCL Technology

Founded in 1981, TCL, short for "The Creative Life," is a global technology leader specializing in display technologies and sustainable energy solutions. TCL Technology Group Corporation emerged from a 2019 restructuring to focus on capital-intensive high-tech industries including displays, new-energy photovoltaics, and materials. As a subsidiary of TCL TECH, TCL CSOT has become a global leader in display technology. Its share of the global TV panel market is the second-largest overall, and it is No. 1 in gaming display panels. The company continues to pioneer next-generation display technologies, including Micro LED, Mini LED, IJP OLED displays, and light field displays. As the world's largest producer of solar-grade silicon crystals and a leading player in the global silicon wafer market, TCL TECH's subsidiary TZE maintains competitive advantages in G12 and N-type solar materials through advanced technologies.

SOURCE TCL Technology Group Corporation