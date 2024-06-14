TE Connectivity (TE) Showcases Advanced IoT Products at CommunicAsia 2024

Focusing on the Fusion of Innovative Technologies to Shape the Future of Wireless Connectivity

SINGAPORE, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From May 29 to 31, 2024, TE Connectivity showcased its cutting-edge Internet of Things (IoT) technology at the 2024 CommunicAsia in Singapore (TE Booth: Singapore Expo Hall 4, 4I3-10). A key provider of connectors and sensors, TE explored how its products can empower a smarter world, driving advancements in smart cities, healthcare, and industrial automation. With miniaturization, and adaptability suitable for diverse environments, combined with the strategic acquisitions of Laird Connectivity's External Antennas business and Linx Technologies, TE has significantly expanded its high-performance product portfolio. Offering a broader range of choices to customers, TE has propelled the IoT industry forward with efficient and reliable connectivity products.

Advanced Antenna Products Essential for Satellite IoT

The advent of Satellite IoT heralded a new era in wireless connectivity, especially as the technology emerges with low-orbit satellites that offer low energy consumption and broad coverage. In areas where terrestrial mobile networks are unavailable, users and devices increasingly rely on satellites, making them crucial for devices and sensors worldwide to achieve 5G/6G wireless connectivity. In this wireless ecosystem, antennas play a vital role, requiring high quality and reliability to provide stable signal transmission and efficient reception. Leveraging decades of manufacturing experience, TE Connectivity continuously advances antenna technology to achieve robust RF performance with considerations for bandwidth, efficiency, isolation between multiple antennas, and throughput. Whether for standard off-the-shelf antennas or custom products, TE helps support consistent and strong performance.

Jacky Hsu, Senior Manager of IoT Sales & Business Development – APAC, Data & Devices at TE Connectivity, stated: "As the next generation of network technology, Satellite IoT is leading us toward a more intelligent and interconnected world. Advanced antenna technology is crucial to achieving this goal. Therefore, we need to continuously innovate and improve the quality and performance of antenna technology to address the challenges and demands of future wireless communications. TE is committed to developing and providing high-quality antenna products and offering advanced connectivity and sensors to our customers."

Driving the Intelligent and Green Future of Urban Development

Information and communication technology is key to the development of smart cities. With the evolution of IoT and 5G/6G technologies, municipalities, distribution companies, internet providers, and hyperscale data centers are using advanced connectivity to manage the technology required to operate the resources crucial to competing globally and essential to sustaining the well-being of communities around the world in a more efficient, intelligent, and autonomous way. This development is driven by innovative connectivity products, such as TE's custom antennas and sealed connectors, lightweight cabling, and multi-attribute sensors. These products help provide interference-free transmission and solid signal performance, incorporating microcells and small cells for 5G connectivity within buildings. TE's portfolio supports the transformation of traditional technology into smart infrastructures for street lighting and buildings, on-demand transit systems, and real-time smart meters for public parking, home utilities and personal devices, helping smart cities achieve intelligent and green development.

Advancing Healthcare Efficiency and Standards

Healthcare is one of the industries most impacted by IoT. The challenge of providing medical resources to more people with a shortage of healthcare workers is a significant issue for many countries, especially developing nations. Consequently, more medical institutions are investing in research on machine communication and IoT applications. Given the evolving requirements of delicate and complex medical devices across numerous medical specialties/procedures, TE products help address the demands of the healthcare industry for durable, precise, and miniaturized IoT devices. Additionally, TE's connectors, cables, and cable assemblies are tailored to seamlessly interface with each other, with varying degrees of complexity, enhancing their overall performance. These innovations support the healthcare sector by providing intelligent medical devices and telemedicine products, aiding healthcare institutions in achieving digital transformation, improving diagnostic efficiency, and enhancing patient experiences.

Pioneering Innovations in Industrial Automation and Robotics

The industrial sector has many needs for greater cost-efficiency and productivity, from the mass adoption of edge-to-cloud architecture to real-time control. Automation use cases are moving faster than ever, demanding more advanced technology for connectors and sensors, especially as service robots increasingly require robust networking capabilities. TE offers a comprehensive portfolio that includes a wide range of wireless connectivity, power, and signal connectivity products. These products are characterized by their smaller size, faster speeds, and enhanced functionality. The TE 5G Phantom antenna offers uniform energy radiation, an average efficiency of 80%, and strong versatility, covering all global 4G/5G bands, as well as Wi-Fi and GNSS. It also features shock resistance, and dust- and water-proof capabilities. Facing diverse requirements from customers, TE offers versions that can be installed on both metallic and non-metallic surfaces. TE's antenna technology and products continuously evolve alongside advancements in factory automation and robotics, tackling future challenges head-on.

Fueling Innovation and Growth

TE offers a diverse array of products and resources with experienced engineers based worldwide. The strategic acquisitions of Laird Connectivity's External Antennas business and Linx Technologies further expand TE's portfolio and market reach.

With a belief in the power of innovation, TE is committed to delivering advanced products to its customers. Across multiple industries – including industrial automation, smart cities, and healthcare – TE strives relentlessly to help create a safer, smarter, sustainable, productive, and connected future.

ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITY

TE Connectivity is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions enable the distribution of power, signal and data to advance next-generation transportation, renewable energy, automated factories, data centers, medical technology and more. With more than 85,000 employees, including 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

