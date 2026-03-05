Tealium Launches on AWS Singapore Region, Expands APAC Footprint to Support Trusted, AI-Ready Data

SINGAPORE, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tealium today announced it has launched on the AWS Singapore Region, reinforcing its commitment to the Asia-Pacific region and enabling organisations to meet growing data governance, privacy and performance requirements as AI adoption accelerates.

As governments across the region strengthen regulatory oversight around data collection, consent and cross-border data transfers, organisations are under increasing pressure to demonstrate responsible data practices while continuing to innovate. The AWS Singapore Region will enable Tealium to support organisations in meeting local data compliance requirements, including Singapore's Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) and emerging data-protection frameworks across ASEAN markets. It also delivers low latency and real-time performance for AI-powered customer engagement and analytics.

"Trust is the currency of the AI era," said Jeff Lunsford, CEO of Tealium. "As organisations across APAC accelerate their use of AI, they need absolute confidence in the data powering those decisions. Launching on the AWS Singapore Region enables customers to better govern, control and activate their data locally — helping them meet regulatory obligations while still moving quickly with AI and digital innovation."

Tealium's instance on the AWS Singapore Region leverages regional cloud capabilities to deliver performance at scale. By building Tealium's real-time data orchestration platform on AWS, organisations can securely collect, contextualize, transform, and activate customer data within the region without compromising on speed, flexibility, or compliance.

This approach enables businesses to run AI models, analytics workloads and customer engagement platforms on AWS using trusted, locally governed data streams powered by Tealium, helping them move from experimentation to production-ready AI initiatives.

"In today's AI-driven economy, data and innovation are fundamental requirements for building a robust digital environment," said Peter Murray, APJ head of GTM. "With Tealium now live on the AWS Singapore Region, customers in the region have more choice in how they innovate with data and adopt agentic solutions, while meeting stringent data residency requirements."

Tealium, a member of the AWS Partner Network, holds multiple AWS certifications, including the GenAI Competency and Financial Services Technology Competency, earned through demonstrated expertise in delivering secure and scalable data solutions.

Tealium is accelerating growth in the APAC region, supporting customers across industries including retail, financial services, travel, healthcare and higher education, helping organisations navigate rapid digital change and increasingly complex regulatory environments.

The Tealium instance on the AWS Singapore Region is available immediately and supports Tealium's full suite of customer data capabilities.

About Tealium

Tealium helps companies collect, govern, and enrich their customer data in real-time to power AI initiatives and delight customers in the moments that matter. Tealium's turnkey integration ecosystem supports more than 1,300 built-in connections from the world's most prominent technology experts. Tealium's solutions include a real-time customer data platform (CDP) with intelligent AI data streaming, tag management, and an API hub. Tealium's data collection, management, and activation capabilities enable enterprises to accelerate operating performance, enhance customer experiences, drive better outcomes, and support global data compliance. More than 850 leading businesses globally trust Tealium to power their customer data strategies. For more information, visit www.tealium.com .

SOURCE Tealium