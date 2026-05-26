Teamily AI Officially Enters the Singapore Market, Launching its Personal AI Agent OS -- Redefining Personal AGI Through Self-Improving AI+Human Social Network

Backed by US$20M in Seed Funding, Teamily AI Aligns with Singapore's National AI Strategy 2.0 to Redefine the Future of Human+AI Collaboration

SINGAPORE, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamily AI, the Silicon Valley-based pioneer behind the world's first human+AI social network app (an AI-native blend of WhatsApp, TikTok, and Instagram), today announced its official entry into the Singapore market with the simultaneous launch of its highly anticipated iOS and Android mobile applications. Backed by US$20M in funding, the company is introducing its personal and social AI Agent OS to Southeast Asia to bring productivity and creativity to everyone's life and work. At the core of its uniqueness and innovation is a three-layer full-stack approach, powered by top-tier talent in AI research and engineering, spanning a social network-powered super AI app, proprietary foundation models with reinforcement learning, and multi-agent harness infrastructure. This vision closely aligns with Singapore's National AI Strategy 2.0 (NAIS 2.0) and the government's commitment to more than S$154.7 billion in AI-driven transformation outlined in the 2026 Budget.

"Teamily AI platform now has more than 4.5 million users registered worldwide. We would like to expand our business into Singapore, as it is one of the global leaders in AI governance and innovation, making it the perfect strategic gateway for our vision of 'Personal AGI with Open and Collaborative Innovation,'" said Dr. Aiden Chaoyang He, CEO and Co-founder of Teamily AI. "The government's commitment through NAIS 2.0 signals that Singapore is not just ready for AI; it is actively building the infrastructure for AI to become a genuine economic driver. With the launch of Teamily AI mobile and desktop apps, we are bringing this powerful AI platform directly into the pockets of Singapore's professionals and creators."

Teamily AI addresses a fundamental shift in how individuals and organizations use AI: empowering everyone with a personal army of AI agents that work around the clock, breaking free from the constraints of time zones, geography, and headcount. Salman Avestimehr, Dean's Professor at USC and Chairman & Co-founder of Teamily AI, said: "Your agent team does not sleep. It researches, creates, and executes while you rest. What truly sets Teamily AI apart is its human and AI symbiotic social network, where people and agents collaborate as peers in real time. Together, they can co-create and remix across dozens of scenarios and more than ten rich content formats, including webpages, slides, mini games, images, music, video, mini apps, data driven dashboards, and more. Every interaction makes the network smarter through reinforcement learning. Teamily AI is not just a tool. It is a self evolving creative ecosystem that gives every individual and organization the productive power and creative range of an entire studio."

The Architecture for Frontier AI: Built for Personal AGI

Teamily AI is pursuing personal AGI through a proprietary three layer architecture that gives it a differentiated foundation for competing at the frontier of AI:

Layer 1: A social network-powered super AI app : a human+AI symbiotic platform where people and agents collaborate as peers in real time, across group chats, communities, and teams. Unlike conventional AI tools, Teamily AI embeds agents natively into the social fabric: they participate in conversations, share context, co-create content, and evolve alongside the humans they work with.



: a human+AI symbiotic platform where people and agents collaborate as peers in real time, across group chats, communities, and teams. Unlike conventional AI tools, Teamily AI embeds agents natively into the social fabric: they participate in conversations, share context, co-create content, and evolve alongside the humans they work with. Layer 2: A mixture of proprietary foundation models trained with reinforcement learning : enabling agents to self-improve continuously through every interaction, moving beyond static, prompt-response AI toward systems that develop genuine long-horizon reasoning, proactive intent detection, and personalized memory at scale.



: enabling agents to self-improve continuously through every interaction, moving beyond static, prompt-response AI toward systems that develop genuine long-horizon reasoning, proactive intent detection, and personalized memory at scale. Layer 3: A multi-agent and networked harness infrastructure: a robust orchestration engine that coordinates teams of specialized agents in parallel, managing task decomposition, tool use, memory retrieval, semantic routing, and safety sandboxing across mobile, desktop, and web. Together, these three layers form a compounding flywheel: a richer social network generates better training signals, better models power more capable agents, and more capable agents attract a larger, more engaged network — creating a self-reinforcing moat that deepens with every user interaction.

Mobile-First and Always-on AI: Differentiated from OpenAI and Anthropic

While OpenAI and Anthropic are building AGI with desktop-based coding agents as the focus and then expanding to other sectors, Teamily AI is building Personal AGI: the AI agent designed to live with you, not just work for you. Mobile-first and always-on, your personal agent team is proactive by default: it doesn't wait to be prompted. It anticipates, plans, and acts, whether you're in a meeting, asleep, or on the move. Unlike desktop-centric AI tools that require deliberate input, Teamily AI runs continuously in the background, learning from your social signals, personal memory, and daily context to evolve alongside you. It's not a tool you open — it's an intelligence that runs with you, 24/7, across every screen and every moment of your life.

About Teamily AI

Teamily AI is the personal and social AI agent platform to discover, create, and share anything inspiring creativity and productivity for life and work. It pursues personal AGI, redefined by a human+AI social network and self-improving reinforcement learning. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with a rapidly growing team in Singapore, the company's proprietary architecture allows AI agents to work as genuine team members. Founded by Dr. Aiden Chaoyang He (USC PhD, formerly with Tencent, Meta, Google, and Amazon) and Prof. Salman Avestimehr (Dean's Professor at USC and Chairman, PhD from UC Berkeley), Teamily AI has raised US$20 million in seed funding and currently serves a community of 5M+ users. For more information, visit https://teamily.ai/

SOURCE Teamily AI