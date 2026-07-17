Tec-Do Launches Navos 2.0 at WAIC, Advancing the Next Era of Agentic Commerce

SHANGHAI, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tec-Do, a global AI marketing technology company, today unveiled Navos 2.0 at the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC), introducing a next-generation AI agent designed to help enterprises accelerate international growth through coordinated multi-agent intelligence.

Building on the launch of Navos 1.0 at WAIC last year, Navos 2.0 represents a major leap forward. The product consolidates global marketing capabilities previously scattered across different models, tools, and workflows into a unified AI-native gateway. Centered around business objectives, enterprises can assemble specialized AI agents on demand and orchestrate them through collaborative Agentic Workflows that improve efficiency, scalability, and execution.

As organizations increasingly seek to embed AI into core business processes rather than isolated tasks, Navos 2.0 marks Tec-Do's latest step toward Agentic Commerce — a future in which AI agents actively participate in how businesses operate, market, sell, and serve customers.

Bringing Global Growth Operations Into a Unified AI Workflow

At the core of Navos 2.0 is a multi-agent framework that enables businesses to coordinate specialized AI agents around specific objectives.

For e-commerce, gaming, and local-commerce companies, the product introduces several purpose-built agents, including an AI Product Selection Agent for identifying market opportunities, an AI Creative Agent for generating high-performing marketing assets, and an AI Influencer Agent for creator discovery and outreach.

Powered by Tec-Do's proprietary marketing data assets, leading multimodal foundation models including Seedance 2.0, and a global creator network spanning more than 150 million influencers, these agents enable businesses to move seamlessly from opportunity discovery to content production and creator activation through a single coordinated workflow.

Tec-Do also introduced an AI Short-Drama Agent designed for the rapidly growing global entertainment and short-form content market. The agent integrates trend analysis, story ideation, script development, storyboard generation, and multilingual localization into a unified production pipeline, enabling content teams to bring creative concepts to market with greater speed and efficiency.

From Recommendations to Execution

A major enhancement in Navos 2.0 is the launch of its AI Desktop Assistant, which extends AI capabilities beyond planning and recommendation into operational execution.

With appropriate user authorization, the assistant can interact with web applications, process documents, and integrate with widely used workplace tools, including Lark and Microsoft Office applications such as Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. This enables AI agents not only to generate insights and recommendations, but also to perform tasks across systems and deliver completed results.

"Foundation models provide the intelligence layer. Domain-specific models contribute industry expertise. Multi-agent systems transform that expertise into real productivity," said Shuhao Li, Founder and CEO of Tec-Do. "Navos 2.0 moves AI beyond the chat interface and into real business workflows. By participating directly in execution and optimization, AI agents can help enterprises continuously improve performance and achieve stronger growth outcomes."

Powered by a Proprietary Marketing-Specific Model

Underlying Navos 2.0 is Tec-Chi, Tec-Do's proprietary multimodal large language model built specifically for marketing and international growth applications.

Trained on nearly a decade of global marketing expertise, proprietary industry datasets, and large-scale performance feedback, Tec-Chi's reasoning model ranked No. 1 globally in the latest SuperCLUE-Mkt benchmark. Its reasoning, market-intelligence, and creative-generation capabilities achieved SOTA (state-of-the-art) performance across specialized marketing tasks.

These capabilities serve as the intelligence foundation of Navos 2.0, enabling more sophisticated analysis, planning, and execution across complex growth scenarios.

Building the Infrastructure for Agentic Commerce

Tec-Do has also expanded its strategic collaboration with OpenAI and serves as an official technology partner for ChatGPT Ads, further strengthening its position at the intersection of AI, advertising, and commerce.

The company views Navos 2.0 as a key component of a broader vision built around three interconnected layers:

Agentic Workflows, which reimagine how enterprises organize and execute work;

Agentic Ads, which connect brands with users through AI-native discovery and conversational experiences; and

Agentic Commerce, which enables intelligent interactions between enterprise agents and consumer agents.

As AI agents become increasingly embedded in both business operations and consumer decision-making, Tec-Do believes coordinated networks of specialized agents will define the next era of digital growth.

Through domain-specific AI models and multi-agent systems, the company aims to help enterprises unlock new growth opportunities, improve operational efficiency, and build stronger connections with customers worldwide.

About Tec-Do

Founded in 2017, Tec-Do is a leading AI martech company delivering result-centric marketing solutions for global business growth. Powered by Tec-Chi multi-modal large language models (MLLMs) and marketing multi-agent Navos, the company delivers end-to-end marketing solutions through a suite of AI-native, performance-driven products. These products restructure and autonomize mission-critical marketing processes — including market intelligence, content generation, campaign delivery, and performance optimization—across global media channels. In 2025, Tec-Do served over 100,000 advertisers, representing a diversified customer base that spans e-commerce, gaming, entertainment, and local commerce.

CONTACT:

Monica Guan

[email protected]

SOURCE Tec-Do