Tech experts and AI innovators to congregate at Tech Week Singapore 2024 this October

Senior executives from OpenAI, NVIDIA, Google, AI Singapore and IMDA will headline this year's main stage

SINGAPORE, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CloserStill Media, a global producer of market-leading events, has announced the return of Tech Week Singapore , taking place at Marina Bay Sands on 9-10 October, 2024. This year marks the 10th edition of this award-winning event, celebrating A Decade of Connections.

With AI set to transform industries over the next decade, Tech Week Singapore is bringing together experts, innovators, and thought leaders from around the world to empower knowledge-sharing and facilitate industry partnerships. Across its seven co-located shows – Cloud Expo Asia , DevOps Live , Cyber Security World , Big Data & AI World , Data Centre World , eCommerce Expo and Technology for Marketing – attendees can gain insights into the latest developments in cutting-edge technology and how it will impact various sectors. Featured headliners include OpenAI, NVIDIA, Google Cloud and AI Singapore, as well as representatives from the government of Abu Dhabi and the government of Canada.

"AI can be a truly transformative technology, with the potential to drive faster economic growth, improve healthcare and education, inspire new scientific discoveries, and open up new horizons for creativity. Partnerships with both public and private sectors are critical to ensuring AI's safe development and broad benefit distribution," said Sandy Kunvatanagarn, Head of Policy, APAC, OpenAI.

This 10th edition will host over 600 regional and international speakers with special conference theatres to drive conversations between industry professionals.

Following last year's success, over 25,000 senior IT leaders are expected to be present at this year's event, providing attendees with valuable networking opportunities. Business leaders across technology verticals are encouraged to register and receive their complimentary access and contribute to the ongoing dialogue around AI.

The Main Stage line-up includes:

Sandy Kunvatanagarn, Head of Policy, APAC, OpenAI , who will speak on AI Responsibility

, who will speak on Dr. Simon See , Senior Director, Chief Solution Architect and Global Head, NVIDIA AI Technology Center, NVIDIA Corporation , who will speak on AI Innovation & Sustainability

, who will speak on Daryl Pereira , Asia-Pacific CISO, Google Cloud , who will speak on The Overlooked Role of Cybersecurity

, who will speak on Nicholle Lindner , Vice President and Managing Executive Partner, Global Technology Services, Gartner APJ , who will speak on Corporate AI Roadblocks

, who will speak on Dr. Lawrence Wee , Director, Business & Ecosyste ms, Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) , who will speak on Emerging Technologies and its Opportunities

Laurence Liew , Director of AI Innovation, AI Singapore , who will speak on Digital Transformation in the age of AI

, who will speak on Dr. Charles Lim , Managing Director at JPMorgan Chase, Global Technology Applied Research, who will speak on Quantum Security

The Headline Speaker line-up across the seven co-located events includes:

Imran Khan , Regional Lead, Analytics & Insights | AMEA Snacks, Kellanova (Formerly Kellogg's) , who will speak on AI and Advanced Analytics Applications in Consumer Goods at the AI, Machine Learning & Advanced Analytics Theatre in Big Data World

, who will speak on at the AI, Machine Learning & Advanced Analytics Theatre in Big Data World Bima Tjahja , SVP of Data, Bukalapak , who will speak on Experimentation to Implementation , at the Minds & Machines: AI in Tomorrow's Workplace Theatre in Cloud Expo Asia

, who will speak on , at the Minds & Machines: AI in Tomorrow's Workplace Theatre in Cloud Expo Asia Dr. Ebrahim Al Alkeem , Artificial Intelligence & Cybersecurity Expert, Government of Abu Dhabi , who will speak on the Synergy in Security at the Cyber Security World Keynote Theatre

, who will speak on the at the Cyber Security World Keynote Theatre Patrick Png, Vice President, Resources Development APAC, Bridge Data Centres , who will speak on Overcoming Liquid Cooling Challenges In AI Data Centres at the Efficiency & Sustainability Theatre in Data Centre World

, who will speak on at the Efficiency & Sustainability Theatre in Data Centre World Jonah Michael Ople , Head of Fashion Category, TikTok Shop, who will speak on Maximising eCommerce Revenue through Indicators at the eCommerce Center Stage in eCommerce Expo

In addition to the Tech Week Singapore main stage, each of the seven co-located shows will feature its own keynotes and theatres.

Attendees can participate in workshops by Google Cloud at Big Data & AI World, attend lectures by ISACA, and rack up CPE points at Cyber Security World. Participants can also look forward to Asia's leading data event – Data Centre World – that is bigger and better this year with a 75% increase in space and an expanded line-up of exhibitors.

Key highlights from all the co-located events:

Big Data & AI World

Interactive workshops conducted by Google Cloud: Grow your in-demand skills and learn how to apply generative AI to align with your business needs.

Country Pavilions: Understand how AI is being developed by local companies in key markets South Korea , Global Victoria ( Australia ) and Singapore .

Cloud Expo Asia & DevOps Live!

Network with key industry leaders in APAC as your gateway to business in Asia , and uncover solutions to help transform your business.

, and uncover solutions to help transform your business. Workshops by one of the largest software platforms – Docker: Discover the industry's latest developments and strategies to address DevOps challenges.

Cyber Security World:

Earn CPE hours at ISACA lectures: For ISACA members, Tech Week Singapore 2024 will be a great opportunity to deepen your knowledge and explore conversations surrounding AI regulations.

Data Centre World:

Walkthrough a one-of-a-kind Live Data Centre: Experience and witness essential data centre components operating in their natural environment from leading brands in Asia .

. Infrastructure Mason Women's Luncheon: This event will provide an opportunity for iM Women and all women in tech attending Data Centre World Asia to meet prior to the conference for professional networking and to foster allyship between women in the industry. (Sign up basis only)

eCommerce Expo & Technology for Marketing:

Explore some of the biggest e-Commerce brands in the region such as TikTok shop and Amazon.

Hear from key speakers in leading industries such as The Coca-Cola Company, TRAPO, and Kopi Kenangan

New country pavilions from Laos and China ( Jiangsu ): Discover and gain insights on how to thrive in our evolving ecosystem.

CloserStill Media's Managing Director for Asia Pacific, Andy Kiwanuka, said: "As we forge ahead in the AI revolution, Singapore's emergence as a global AI innovation hub is pivotal in driving innovation and economic growth, making it the perfect backdrop for this event. Tech Week Singapore is more than just a gathering; it is a catalyst for collaboration, where industry leaders unite to shape the future of AI and technology."

"As we mark our tenth year, we celebrate the powerful synergies we've cultivated, which continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in the world of technology," he added.

PR Newswire is the Official Press Release Distribution Partner of Tech Week Singapore 2024.

About CloserStill Media

CloserStill Media specialises in producing high-value, content-driven events that foster professional communities across Business Technologies, Healthcare, and Future Transport and Infrastructure sectors. CloserStill Media's portfolio includes the acclaimed Tech Week Singapore, featuring popular events such as Cloud Expo Asia and Data Centre World Asia.

Headquartered in London with 10 global offices, CloserStill Media operates with a robust team of 700 professionals across Singapore, the U.K., USA, Germany, and Spain. The company is recognised for its industry leadership, having won more exhibition awards than any other including accolades such as Best Exhibition, Best Event Launch, and Best Brand Expansion. For more information, visit www.closerstillmedia.com .

