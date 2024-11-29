'Tech for Good' ends on a high with a special season finale from London

HONG KONG, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tech for Good' is ending the season on a high note with a first-of-its-kind grand finale episode taped in front of a live audience.

Earlier this year, CNN invited readers and viewers to vote for their favorite 'Tech for Good' articles and segments, with some guests from the most popular stories receiving an invitation to close out the season in London. Three standout researchers joined CNN correspondent, Anna Stewart, on the stage at Samsung KX to share their inspiring stories of how they are creating a lasting impact and making the world a better place.

A barometer for global climate change, coral reefs are extremely sensitive to rising ocean temperatures. Marine ecologist and PhD candidate, Taylor Whitman, has developed coral seeding devices designed to restore and protect fragile reef ecosystems like the Great Barrier Reef in Australia. Her pioneering work transplants thermally tolerant corals to areas that have been impacted by widespread bleaching, with innovative technology providing protective features to help boost their chance of survival. Taylor's goal is to introduce this technology globally to repopulate dying coral colonies and safeguard the livelihoods of local communities dependent on the reefs.

Moving from the sea to sky, space enthusiast and student engineer, Hannes Schatzmann, is looking to revolutionize the traditionally wasteful space industry by introducing sustainable and reusable hardware, making space exploration both more efficient and accessible. Seeking to disrupt the status quo, Hannes and his fellow students have developed a guided recovery system for rockets featuring steerable parachutes capable of precise landings, allowing for rockets to be reused again and again. Operating in uncharted territory, the entire development process has been something that Hannes and his team have had to figure out by themselves.

Finally, Project Scientist Neil Nathan, is using drones coupled with AI technology to detect and learn more about great white sharks, addressing misconceptions about these amazing animals in the process. Neil hopes to enhance public safety not only for surfers and beachgoers but also to help protect sharks from humans. With ambitions to scale this technology globally, Neil envisions a future where humans and sharks coexist safely and responsibly, benefiting both marine ecosystems and local communities.

The episode concludes with a dynamic Q&A session with the studio audience where the guests shared their inspiring insights, emphasizing collaboration, curiosity, and perseverance as key elements for creating a better future.

Tech for Good trailer: https://tinyurl.com/4j8ptynf

Tech for Good images: https://tinyurl.com/bp89x685

Tech for Good microsite: https://cnn.it/3PB5DSq

Airtimes for 30-minute special:

Saturday, 30th November at 7:30pm HKT

Sunday, 1st December at 10:30am HKT

Monday, 2nd December at 2:30am and 12pm HKT

About CNN International

CNN's portfolio of news and information services is available in seven different languages across all major TV, digital and mobile platforms, reaching more than 475 million households around the globe. CNN International is the number one international TV news channel according to all major media surveys across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific region, and Latin America and has a US presence that includes CNNgo. CNN Digital is a leading network for online news, mobile news and social media. CNN is at the forefront of digital innovation and continues to invest heavily in expanding its digital global footprint, with a suite of award-winning digital properties and a range of strategic content partnerships, commercialised through a strong data-driven understanding of audience behaviours. CNN has won multiple prestigious awards around the world for its journalism. Around 1,000 hours of long-form series, documentaries and specials are produced every year by CNNI's non-news programming division. CNN has 36 editorial offices and more than 1,100 affiliates worldwide through CNN Newsource. CNN International is a Warner Bros. Discovery company.

SOURCE CNN International