TECH LEADERS JOIN TO EXTEND MANAGED IT SERVICES FOR AEC & MANUFACTURING INDUSTRIES ACROSS ANZ

BRISBANE, Australia, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A2K Technologies - an ARKANCE company - today announced a partnership with leading IT services provider, PKCG to extend managed IT services offerings to AEC and Manufacturing industry customers across the ANZ region.

Already a major player across the AEC & Manufacturing spaces in ANZ and one of the largest Autodesk Platinum Partners in the region and following the recent merger with French owned technology giant ARKANCE (part of the Monnoyeur group), A2K Technologies - an ARKANCE company - is set to now extend full-service AEC and Manufacturing software and managed IT services offerings after the partnership with PKCG.

The partnership is set to extend the world leading Autodesk technology with expert professional services - featuring deep industry domain expertise - and managed IT services to offer a complete AEC & Manufacturing software and management package to customers.

A2K Technologies - an ARKANCE company - managing director Cameron Stuart-Nairne said the business is extending its offering through this core strategic partnership.

"This move sees us become a full-service provider with technology and managed IT services for our AEC customers. With extensive industry experience, our people and our partners offer industry leading capabilities that are second to none", Mr Stuart-Nairne said.

Specialising in BIM management and the provision of partnered managed IT services, PKCG - one of Australia's leading experts in the AEC & Manufacturing spaces - provide robust and reliable IT infrastructure support essential to businesses operating across the country.

Covering everything from IT Helpdesk, Server & Workstation support/maintenance, Revit implementation, BIM Planning and Auditing, Revit Content Development, Project & Office BIM Management they cover complete full service managed IT options for customers.

Director of PKCG, Chris Farley said it was a smart strategic move to form such an alliance with a tech player that was so prominent in the AEC and Manufacturing spaces.

"The AEC and Manufacturing industries are outliers as far as IT Support is concerned, these organisations require specialist support and technology advice. We are specialists in IT managed services for these industries, that's our core business and what we live and breathe so teaming up with a provider that is a leader in AEC & Manufacturing technology is mutually beneficial in extending the offering to customers across the region", Mr Farley said.

ABOUT A2K TECHNOLOGIES - AN ARKANCE COMPANY

Underpinned by French parent company, Monnoyeur Group with a 100+ year history as a leader in the B2B construction and manufacturing industries, ARKANCE has emerged as the largest global provider and trusted transformational partner at the forefront of digital technology for building, manufacturing and construction industries worldwide.

Today Vinzero A2K Technologies - an ARKANCE Company - is part of a global network that provides unparalleled coverage across EMEA, USA and APAC and combines world class technology partners with its own IP solutions, expertise, professional services and support across 50 locations in 18 countries across the globe. With a portfolio for sustainability - Think.Future, and a software and technology portfolio - Build.Smart, we're committed to our vision of advancing the way we work together to build a better world.

ABOUT PCKG

PKCG is a unique managed IT services company who specialise in outsourced IT, Cloud Services and Software Applications for businesses in the Architectural & Engineering and Manufacturing industries. We are not your typical 'outsourced IT company'.

