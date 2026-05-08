Tech Week Shanghai positions city as global testbed for AI governance and cross-border data collaboration

Launch of Shanghai's cross-border data pilot and industry-led discussions signal how global organisations can scale AI within increasingly complex regulatory environments

SHANGHAI, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As AI becomes embedded in core business infrastructure, organisations are under increasing pressure to build cloud, data centre and governance architectures that can support large–scale AI adoption while meeting stricter requirements on cybersecurity and cross–border data flows.

Against this backdrop, Tech Week Shanghai 2026 brought together technology pioneers, enterprise leaders and public sector stakeholders to examine how AI can be deployed at scale – and what it takes to do so across fragmented regulatory environments.

(L-R) Andy Kiwanuka, Managing Director for Asia Pacific at CloserStill Media and Xu Jia, President of Shanghai International Exhibition Group at the launch ceremony of Tech Week Shanghai

The event is organised by CloserStill Media, the company behind Tech Week Singapore, as the founding China edition of its global Tech Week portfolio. It positioned Shanghai as an emerging testbed for this next phase of digital transformation, where governance, infrastructure and real-world application are being developed in tandem rather than isolation.

Opening sessions highlighted a defining feature of China's tech ecosystem: governance is treated as a starting point, not an afterthought. Senior representatives from the National Data Administration and the Shanghai Municipal Government outlined the city's latest efforts to enable international data cooperation and digital trade, while maintaining robust security and compliance frameworks.

A key milestone was the official launch of the Shanghai Pilot Programme for International Cooperation in the Data Sector. The initiative positions Shanghai among the first regions in China to actively trial cross–border data collaboration at scale.

The pilot sets out a roadmap to 2030 across infrastructure, regulatory frameworks, cooperation platforms and overseas service ecosystems. Its focus is on building secure but interoperable data systems, establishing mutually recognised standards and enabling new models for cross–border flows and digital services.

Additionally, a dedicated forum on "Global Digital Cooperation in the AI Era: Rules, Compliance and Dispute Resolution" brought together the Shanghai International Arbitration Center (SHIAC), international data protection experts and corporate counsel to explore how organisations can navigate cross–border data flows, regulatory fragmentation and AI–related legal risks in practice.

"Cross–border data and AI disputes have moved from theoretical risk to real cases, and many organisations now find themselves navigating overlapping or conflicting rules. The value of this forum was that it dealt honestly with that reality and treated governance, standards and dispute resolution as enablers to deploy data–driven services at scale with confidence, rather than seeing compliance as a brake on innovation," shared Derick Adil, Head of AI and Privacy Governance at Globe Telecom.

Beyond policy, the event also focused on execution – how to design AI–ready digital infrastructure and translate it into measurable business outcomes. Enterprise case studies across automotive, logistics, financial services and manufacturing showed how modernised cloud platforms, upgraded data centres, stronger cybersecurity and more disciplined data governance are enabling AI to move from isolated pilots to repeatable, ROI–positive deployments.

"For large enterprises, the real challenge is not building one impressive AI pilot, but making sure the data, infrastructure and governance are robust enough to support hundreds of AI use cases in production," said Milind, AI strategist and speaker. "The winners of this decade won't be the ones with the best models — they will be the AI-ready organizations that have rewired themselves to absorb AI at speed, across every function."

From policy to practice: Connecting global companies with China's innovation ecosystem

Senior delegates also visited the Lingang International Data Economy Industrial Park, offering a ground-level view of Shanghai's ambition to develop an international data port. Located in the Lingang Special Area of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone, the park is piloting new mechanisms for cross–border data flows and hosts projects such as a wind–powered underwater data centre cluster, combining renewable energy with AI–ready computing infrastructure.

The visit reinforced how policy discussions are being translated into live industrial environments – a key factor in positioning Shanghai as a location where global companies can test, adapt and scale data-driven innovation in practice.

"For global companies, China's digital ecosystem can feel both full of opportunity and hard to read from the outside," said Andy Kiwanuka, Managing Director for Asia Pacific at CloserStill Media. "What Tech Week Shanghai has demonstrated is that there is real appetite on all sides to sit down, compare notes on governance, infrastructure and use cases, and find workable ways forward. Our job now is to take this founding edition, deepen the international participation and grow it into a 2027 flagship that sits alongside Tech Week Singapore and our European shows as a key bridge between China's innovation ecosystem and the rest of the world."

Tech Week Singapore will return to the Sands Expo & Convention Centre from 29–30 September 2026. The event will again spotlight new innovations, practical thought leadership and high–quality networking opportunities across the technology landscape. Technology professionals and enterprise leaders can register their interest here.

PR Newswire is the official media partner for Tech Week Singapore.

About CloserStill Media

CloserStill Media is a leading producer of international B2B tradeshows. Its portfolio of technology events reaches five global territories, more than 70,000 delegates, and over 2,500 exhibitors. Award-winning events include Tech Show London and Tech Week Singapore, an umbrella brand featuring the popular Cloud Expo Asia and Data Centre World Asia. CloserStill Media is repeatedly recognised as a leading innovator and employer with winners of Best Marketing Manager, Best Trade Exhibition, Best Launch Exhibition, Rising Star, and more. CloserStill is headquartered in London, with offices in Singapore, North America, and Europe. For more information, visit www.closerstillmedia.com.

SOURCE CloserStill Media