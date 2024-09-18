Tech Week Singapore 2024 to unveil the future of innovation with world's top tech leaders in attendance

Esteemed guest Poh Chi Chuan, Executive Director (Exhibitions & Conferences) at Singapore Tourism Board, high-profile private companies and government agencies to be in attendance at the award-winning event

Leaders from AI Singapore, IMDA, NVIDIA, OpenAI, and the United Nations among prominent speakers facilitating critical discussions around cutting-edge technology

Amazon Web Services, Meta, Microsoft, TikTok Shop, and more are set to participate in the co-located events

SINGAPORE, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CloserStill Media, a global producer of market-leading events, today unveiled the key theme and notable attendees for Tech Week Singapore 2024 .

In its 10th edition, Tech Week Singapore will focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and transformative technologies, convening the world's most influential tech innovators and industry leaders to explore the future of digital transformation across Asia.

Celebrating a decade of meaningful connections, Gareth Bowhill, CEO at CloserStill Media, will be the event's guest of honour. High-profile private companies and government agencies will also be in attendance, including but not limited to ambassadors from the Australian High Commission, British High Commission, Embassy of Sweden, and Embassy of Ukraine.

The premier event will also feature an impressive roster of over 600 regional and international speakers from leading organisations such as AI Singapore, Google, IMDA, NVIDIA, OpenAI, and United Nations. From insightful keynotes to panel sessions and special conference theatres, the event will unravel critical topics that resonate with leading businesses and industry leaders across Asia.

This year, Tech Week Singapore will spotlight AI as a central theme, exploring its transformative impact across industries. Beyond discussing the power of AI in today's digital world, a series of keynote sessions and panel discussions will dive deep into various aspects that will be essential in ensuring its sustainable development in the midst of widespread adoption.

"AI can be a truly transformative technology, with the potential to drive faster economic growth, improve healthcare and education, inspire new scientific discoveries, and open up new horizons for creativity. Partnerships with both public and private sectors are critical to ensuring AI's safe development and broad benefit distribution," said Sandy Kunvatanagarn, Head of Policy, APAC, OpenAI.

Cloud Expo Asia , DevOps Live! , Cyber Security World , Big Data & AI World , Data Centre World , eCommerce Expo , and Technology for Marketing are among the co-located shows at Tech Week Singapore set to feature their own unique elements. In addition to sharing sessions by industry giants, attendees can look forward to interactive workshops by Google Cloud at the expanded Big Data & AI World and country pavilions that highlight local digital transformation efforts.

In addition, this will be the first year that Cyber Security World is partnering with ISACA to provide continuing professional education (CPE) points for their members, reinforcing Cyber Security World's position as a leading platform for interdisciplinary learning and professional growth in cybersecurity. The growth of AI has also created unprecedented demand for data centre and DC solutions in Asia Pacific. Attendees can look forward to Asia's leading data centre show – Data Centre World – that is bigger and better this year with a 75% increase in space and an expanded line-up of exhibitors.

"The quality of speakers and attending industry leaders, alongside valuable networking opportunities, primes Tech Week Singapore as a destination where innovation, education, and investment converge to empower businesses. Amid rapid technological change, this event continues to be a key platform for ecosystem players and governments to navigate Asia's tech landscape together," said Andy Kiwanuka, Managing Director, CloserStill Media (Asia).

Tech Week Singapore 2024 is expected to attract over 25,000 senior IT leaders, with more than 500 exhibitors and over 600 speakers participating. The event will be held at Marina Bay Sands from 9–10 October 2024.

To register for free and gain access to all co-located events, business leaders and visionaries across tech sectors can visit https://www.singaporetechnologyweek.com/ .

About Tech Week Singapore

Tech Week Singapore is Asia's premier conference that brings together technology pioneers, prominent enterprises, and public officials to explore the newest technological developments and their implications for business, government, and society. Business leaders and visionaries across all technology verticals come together and attend Tech Week Singapore to learn, network, and shape their organisation's future.

Tech Week Singapore returns 9–10 October 2024, presenting seven co-located events, encompassing Cloud Expo Asia, DevOps Live!, Cyber Security World, Data Centre World, Big Data & AI World, eCommerce Expo, and Technology for Marketing.

About CloserStill Media

CloserStill Media specialises in producing high-value, content-driven events that foster professional communities across Business Technologies, Healthcare, and Future Transport and Infrastructure sectors. CloserStill Media's portfolio includes the acclaimed Tech Week Singapore, featuring popular events such as Cloud Expo Asia and Data Centre World Asia.

Headquartered in London with 10 global offices, CloserStill Media operates with a robust team of 700 professionals across Singapore, the U.K., USA, Germany, and Spain. The company is recognised for its industry leadership, having won more exhibition awards than any other including accolades such as Best Exhibition, Best Event Launch, and Best Brand Expansion. For more information, visit www.closerstillmedia.com .

