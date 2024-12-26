HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huawei Consumer Business Group Vietnam will host the "Tech With Love" event on December 28-29, 2024, at Thiso Mall Sala, Thu Thiem Ward, Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City. The event is a place for customers to experience Huawei's groundbreaking technology products while conveying the message that modern technology not only enhances quality of life but also spreads love for oneself, family, and society.

"Tech With Love" - Technology That Spreads Love

Tech With Love Event in Vietnam: Celebrate love for yourself, your family, and your community through Huawei's innovative and groundbreaking technology Limited-edition gifts from Huawei, including stickers, phone rings and tote bags with impressive Panda designs

The "Tech With Love" event highlights how Huawei's technology accompanies users in modern life, based on core values: self-love, family bonding, and community connection. The event demonstrates Huawei's commitment to a world that is healthy in both physical and mental well-being.

Exclusive Gifts for Event Participants

Attendees of the "Tech With Love" event will have the chance to engage in exciting interactive activities, such as the Running Challenge with the HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series, experiencing Comprehensive Health Care features with the HUAWEI WATCH D2, and multitasking PC-like with the HUAWEI MatePad Pro 12.2 inch.

When collecting enough stamps on their experience registration card, participants will have the opportunity to receive limited-edition gifts from Huawei, including stickers, phone rings and tote bags – all printed in impressive Panda designs.

Exclusively at 3 PM on December 29, 2024, there will be a workshop exploring the HUAWEI MatePad Pro 12.2 inch tablet, featuring two tech reviewers, Hiếu Tôm and Rương Công Nghệ.

Event Details

Event name: Tech With Love

Time: 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM , December 28-29, 2024

, Location: Thiso Mall Sala, Thu Thiem Ward, Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City

