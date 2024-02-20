TechForce Unveils Dynamic Rebranding Initiative to Accelerate Ambition in Tech Consulting Industry

HONG KONG, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TechForce, a leading technology consulting firm in Asia Pacific, proudly announces its rebranding aimed at reinforcing its position as a catalyst for digital transformation. The company meets and accelerates the ambitions of its clients and consultants through personalized technology consultancy and engagements that enable them to achieve more.

By merging the most exciting transformation projects with top-tier technology consultants, the company consistently delivers unparalleled value to both its diverse portfolio of clients and the consultants it brings on board.

Zhen Zhang, CEO at TechForce consistently pushes the boundaries of innovation and fosters a culture of empowerment, collaboration, and expertise. Zhang's strategic vision and deep industry insight have established the firm as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to extend their in-house tech teams and consultants looking to progress and supercharge their career.

"Our rebranding marks a significant milestone in our journey as we renew our dedication to delivering transformative technology solutions and offering consultants an infrastructure to propel their careers with confidence," remarked Zhang. "We are confident our revitalized brand identity and unique consulting model not only mirrors our evolution but also positions us to accelerate growth and surpass the expectations of both clients and consultants in an increasingly competitive marketplace."

TechForce's impressive client roster includes industry leaders such as HKT, MTR Corporation Hong Kong, IBM, Estee Lauder, and more. Laser focused on expanding its footprint and broadening its service offerings, the company is poised for aggressive growth in the Asia Pacific region and beyond over the next five years.

TechForce is a leading technology consulting firm in Asia Pacific. Established in 2017 and headquartered in Hong Kong, our unique and modern consulting model brings the most exciting transformation projects and the best technology people together. Our Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model provides flexibility and opportunity for organizations and consultants alike to take their work engagements to the next level.

