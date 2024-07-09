NAGOYA, Japan, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Techman Robot, at the Robot Technology Japan exhibition in Nagoya, Japan, proudly introduced its latest product, the TM30S. This collaborative robot (cobot) redefines the next generation of automation with built-in AI technology and industry-leading high payload capacity.

Techman Robot Unveils New High-Payload AI Cobot TM30S

Leading the pack with 30 kg payload capacity The TM30S boasts an impressive 35 kg payload capacity and a 1702 mm arm length, far surpassing the standard 30 kg capacity of comparable products. Its superior arm design extends the range of motion, allowing for efficient product handling and making it an ideal solution for automation in the automotive industry and smart stacking/unstacking applications. During the exhibition, the TM30S demonstrated its ability to handle heavy tires, using AI technology to recognize complex tire dimensions, brands, and production dates, thus creating comprehensive production records.

AI-assisted mixed-box unstacking solution In addition to its exceptional payload capacity and arm length, the TM30S features built-in smart vision and AI technology. Equipped with a 3D camera, it rapidly identifies box volumes and positions. Even when faced with packages of varying sizes and complex orientations in the logistics industry, the TM30S can effortlessly recognize tilting, fitting, and tape-wrapped scenarios, achieving efficient mixed-box unstacking through AI.

Expanding into the automotive and electronics industries Nagoya, Japan, is home to numerous automotive and manufacturing giants. Automation technology is widely used in automotive manufacturing, electronic product assembly, medical equipment production, and logistics. Techman Robot's built-in AI and smart vision technology assist the automotive and electronics industries in quality inspection and assembly automation. With rapid multi-angle inspections, it ensures that every component and final product meets high standards. The TM image manager complements this by establishing production records, aiding users in effective management and tracking of inspection results.

Techman Robot has established a technical and after-sales service office in Nagoya, expanding its local service network. Collaborating with numerous dealers and system integrators, they offer a comprehensive one-stop solution from automation assessment to post-sales service.

